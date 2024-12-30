Leeds digital agency toasts brilliant' year

Digital brand experience specialist Tall is celebrating an "incredible" year, doubling its client roster in 2024 with global brands such as Tofoo and SharkNinja enlisting the experts to enhance their current online presence.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tall’s new client roster has certainly been a highlight in 2024, and other additional clients included; Specialised Covers, Nanna Tate, Ecology, Walker Morris as well as many others. Beyond increasing client wins this year, Tall has also seen a 20 per cent growth in revenue and increased its team with four new members joining earlier this year.

Looking ahead to next year, Tall hopes to continue to grow year on year revenue by another 20% as well as building further brand partnerships with more impressive household names. The overall goal for the digital experts is to build the skillset within the team to enhance the brand and digital experience side of the business, ultimately becoming famous for this service, especially in the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Evans, head of marketing, at Tall, said: “It’s been a brilliant year for the team here at Tall and we’re very proud to be working with such great brands. We have always been highly ambitious and it’s great to see the team's efforts paying off and being able to work on some really exciting projects.”

Digital agency Tall