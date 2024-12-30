Leeds digital agency toasts brilliant' year
Tall’s new client roster has certainly been a highlight in 2024, and other additional clients included; Specialised Covers, Nanna Tate, Ecology, Walker Morris as well as many others. Beyond increasing client wins this year, Tall has also seen a 20 per cent growth in revenue and increased its team with four new members joining earlier this year.
Looking ahead to next year, Tall hopes to continue to grow year on year revenue by another 20% as well as building further brand partnerships with more impressive household names. The overall goal for the digital experts is to build the skillset within the team to enhance the brand and digital experience side of the business, ultimately becoming famous for this service, especially in the North of England.
Lucy Evans, head of marketing, at Tall, said: “It’s been a brilliant year for the team here at Tall and we’re very proud to be working with such great brands. We have always been highly ambitious and it’s great to see the team's efforts paying off and being able to work on some really exciting projects.”
Guy Utley, executive ceative director, added: “Successful relationships and results are delivered through trust and our client increase this year is a testament to the delivery of this by our brilliant team. We always like to think of ourselves as digital chameleons and our upcoming projects in 2025 will showcase exactly this!”