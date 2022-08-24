Leeds Digital Festival 2022 'to be most exciting yet', promise organisers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event first started in 2016 with just 50 events but this year will have more than 250, with over 20,000 people expected to attend.

This year will see delegations from India, Poland and Estonia, as well as guests from over 60 countries attending the many online events that are part of the Festival.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival takes place from September 19 to 30, mainly across venues in Leeds city centre but there are also events in York, Harrogate and Wakefield.

The Leeds Digital Festival will be taking place in September

Highlights over the two weeks include The Digital Twin Consortium holding its first ever annual conference outside the US, Code4000 discussing their coding programme for prisoners at HMP Humber, CGI hosting a ‘cyber escape room’ in a 40’ shipping container in Leeds city centre, and the Director of Media Partnership at Meta, Peter Hutton, will be flying in from Silicon Valley to speak at Digital Sport North.

Crisp will explain how social media is accelerating ESG agendas, Production Futures will encourage careers in film and TV at the Backstage Academy, Bruntwood SciTech will launch their Female Founders Incubator, and The Data Shed and Nexus Leeds are hosting a medtech showcase.

The festival is sponsored by a number of national and local firms and organisations, including Crisp, TPP, BJSS, the University of Leeds, Leeds City Council, Sky Betting & Gaming and Aire Logic.

Stuart Clarke, Festival Director of the Leeds Digital Festival, said: “This year’s Leeds Digital Festival is set to be the most exciting yet, with homegrown tech talent collaborating with some of the biggest global brands. Whether you’re organising an event or attending, we’re looking forward to seeing you in September.”

Adam Hildreth, founder and CEO of Festival sponsor Crisp said: “The Leeds Digital Festival is unique in its open nature and the breadth and depth of its events. As a proud Leeds-founded tech firm, we’re really pleased to be sponsoring the Festival again and helping to tell the world about the talent and innovation we have in the city”.