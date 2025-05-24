Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past decade, Stuart Clarke has grown Leeds Digital Festival from an idea in a pub to a major bi-annual event attended by thousands of people – receiving an MBE for his efforts in the process.

But now he has decided the time is right to step down as festival director after the event takes place for the 10th year this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the festival concludes in September, Mr Clarke will step down from the day-to-day running of the event with current non-executive director Deb Hetherington, who is Director of Innovation Ecosystems for Scarborough Group Internationl, taking over his post. He will remain involved as the event’s non-executive chairman but says taking a step back will allow him to pursue other projects and the festival to evolve under new leadership.

Stuart Clarke is stepping down as director of Leeds Digital Festival later this year.

“It just made sense coming towards the 10 years now we have a solid team,” he explains.

“Deb has been doing some incredible stuff in the tech world for various organisations. Ten years just seems a good place to step down and allow Deb to put her own imprint on it. I will still be there to support Deb – a lot of history is in my head so I can support the team on that and help with introducing the team to potential sponsors and event organisers.

“It gives me time to do some of the many other things I’m involved with and want to do more of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept for Leeds Digital Festival came out of a conversation in The Cross Keys pub in September 2015 involving a group of people working in the city’s tech sector who felt more could be done to build its community and fulfil its potential.

Mr Clarke says he volunteered to run the first one alongside his day job of running his consultancy firm Paceline Strategy and PR; a business he had set up after previously working in marketing roles for the likes of first direct and TD Bank of Canada.

He explains: “I think I was the only one without a ‘proper job’. I had flexibility because I was doing a lot of consulting work so I had the flexibility that many other people in the room didn’t.

“I said I would run the first one or two and here we are 10 years later. I had an incredible support in those first few years from everybody but in the first year it was effectively just run by me single-handedly. As we built up the sponsorship we could start bringing people in and now we have an all-year round team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time Manchester was probably the loudest voice outside London and we were thinking we’ve got the same talent and innovation and incredible teams so why don’t we join in that national conversation? I think over the years we have achieved that. Over 10 years the festival has grown alongside the growth of the wider tech community. It has been great working over the years with the inward investment arms of the council and the combined authority. They’ve always been very proud to shout about the festival throughout the UK and internationally and to use it as a great example of what we have here – a modern tech community.”

The first festival took place in April 2016 with 56 events and almost tripled in size a year later. It has evolved over the years into a bi-annual event with a three-day ‘mini-fest’ each April followed by the main festival taking place over two weeks in September.

Mr Clarke says one of its unique attractions is that it is run on an “open platform” model in which any individual or organisation can put on an event; there is no charge to take part as an event host, and most events are free to attend.

“One of the real things that sets Leeds aparts from other tech sectors is we are really collaborative. You get competitors coming together to put events on during the festival because they want Leeds to stand out and be the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have seen some great examples over the years of people turning up to festival events, getting inspired and within months joining the company they have been listening to or being inspired to start their own companies. Having that accessibility from having free events makes a huge difference.”

His involvement with the festival has also raised his own profile; memorably being described as the ‘Godfather of Leeds tech’ in Sky technology show Swipe and being selected for an MBE in 2023 for his services to the technology sector.

Mr Clarke says the latter award was “100 per cent” connected to the achievements of the digital festival.

“It was a reflection of what the tech community has done building up this incredible event a couple of times a year and how it comes together to collaborate,” he says. "I see it as an honour for the whole tech community of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Receiving the honour was surreal. I was a kid in a council house in Wakefield and the next thing you know you’re actually in Buckingham Palace being given the aware by Princess Anne. It was a proud moment for myself, my family and the whole community.”

The festival has also been a springboard to him setting up UK Tech Week to promote the different tech ecosystems across the nation.

“We’re fairly close to about 35 different tech sectors and communities around the country, who are all making a pitch about how their areas are really good at certain things. I think Leeds Digital Festival has hopefully contributed to that story and we’ve seen some incredible companies move into the city over the years, as well as a growth of homegrown talent.”

Mr Clarke says that in addition to building up UK Tech Week he is keen to develop his non-executive director roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he feels “a mixture of sadness and excitement” about stepping down as festival director. It has been a big part of my life for the last 10 years but with the team we have now, I’m really excited to see what the whole team will come up with in the next few years.

“The ethos will still be very much the same – an open platform bringing people together to collaborate and shout about the greatest tech sector in the UK.”

He says his favourite thing about the event has not been a specific event but what the long-term impact of the festival has been for individuals.

“Whilst we've had so many great events and great companies taking part in the festival over the years, from innovative startups to international tech giants, that's not what inspires me every year. It's hearing the stories of people who have attended events and found a career, a role or lifelong friends which is truly inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m thinking of tech entrepreneur Anna Sutton, who came to the festival in 2018 and found her ‘tribe’, who are still supporting her today; of Lianne Potter who was inspired by a festival event and built a successful career in cyber security; of Natalie Lovett from Enablis, who found a mentor at the festival who helped her to develop into the tech leader that she is.