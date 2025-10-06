Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Leeds Digital Festival attracted around 15,000 people to more than 230 events across the city and online, taking place from September 22 to October 3.

The tenth edition of the festival brought together businesses, innovators and communities in what organisers described as a “record-breaking celebration of collaboration, creativity and technology”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director, Stuart Clarke MBE, said: “The tenth anniversary has been momentous for Leeds Digital Festival.

The 2025 Leeds Digital Festival marked the final festival under the directorship of Stuart Clarke MBE, who has been involved since its inception.

“The appetite for the programme has been phenomenal, not just in terms of numbers, but in the diversity of subjects, the quality of contributors, and the scale of collaboration.

“Leeds has once again shown what it can achieve when the digital community comes together.”

Organisers said that many of this year’s events were fully booked even before the festival began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the two weeks, topics included FinTech, AI, cyber-security, sustainability and digital creativity.

Major events included the Northern FinTech Summit, the Leeds Digital Careers Fair at the First Direct Arena, and sessions exploring how artificial intelligence can be deployed in ways that are both “efficient and empathetic”.

Telecoms Minister, Liz Lloyd CBE, said: "Leeds Digital Festival has once again shown the incredible strength of our regional tech ecosystems - exactly what we need to drive growth and opportunity across the whole of the UK.”

Christina Geary, senior vice president consulting services and business unit lead for Leeds at CGI, one of the festival’s premier sponsors, added: “Leeds Digital Festival is a showcase of everything that makes this region’s digital sector so vibrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The energy, the ideas, and the collaboration on display have been remarkable.”

This year also marked the final festival under the directorship of Stuart Clarke MBE, who has been involved since its inception.

Current non-executive director, Deb Hetherington, who is director of Innovation Ecosystems for Scarborough Group International, is set to take over his post.

Mr Clarke will remain involved as the event’s non-executive chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments came as the winners of the Leeds Digital Festival Awards were also announced.

Hosted by talent specialists byProduct and Leeds based law firm Ward Hadaway, the awards brought the community together to celebrate the individuals and companies driving digital progress across Yorkshire and beyond.