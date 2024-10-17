Leeds distribution warehouse used by Encon sold for almost £9m in 'great acquisition'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit 3 on Benyon Park Way, which is off Lowfields Road and close to Gelderd Road, has been sold by Alt, an online platform for investing in UK warehousing, and Inflection Real Estate to an institutional investor for £8.74m.

The site spans more than 100,000 sq ft, including 7,000 sq ft of office space spread over two storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alt and Inflection were advised by Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co’s investment division and Southsea Capital acted for the buyer, whose identity has not been made public.

The warehouse has been sold to a new owner

The whole site is let to Encon, a leading independent distributor of insulation materials, interior building products, fire protection and roofing materials.

The company has occupied the building since 2008 and has a lease until 2028.

Daniel Walker, from GV&Co, said: “After embarking on a successful asset management strategy, we’re delighted to achieve this sale for our client, which reinforces how much demand there is in the market for prime, last-mile industrial premises in Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver d’Souza, from Southsea Capital, added: “The investment is a great acquisition for my client.

“The location supports the buyer’s wider strategy of acquiring high quality and well-connected assets in key cities throughout the UK.”