Leeds distribution warehouse used by Encon sold for almost £9m in 'great acquisition'
Unit 3 on Benyon Park Way, which is off Lowfields Road and close to Gelderd Road, has been sold by Alt, an online platform for investing in UK warehousing, and Inflection Real Estate to an institutional investor for £8.74m.
The site spans more than 100,000 sq ft, including 7,000 sq ft of office space spread over two storeys.
Alt and Inflection were advised by Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co’s investment division and Southsea Capital acted for the buyer, whose identity has not been made public.
The whole site is let to Encon, a leading independent distributor of insulation materials, interior building products, fire protection and roofing materials.
The company has occupied the building since 2008 and has a lease until 2028.
Daniel Walker, from GV&Co, said: “After embarking on a successful asset management strategy, we’re delighted to achieve this sale for our client, which reinforces how much demand there is in the market for prime, last-mile industrial premises in Leeds.”
Oliver d’Souza, from Southsea Capital, added: “The investment is a great acquisition for my client.
“The location supports the buyer’s wider strategy of acquiring high quality and well-connected assets in key cities throughout the UK.”
Ben Cassey, from Inflection Real Estate, added: “In challenging market conditions we pushed on the rent materially at the rent review and secured an institutional exit that delivered returns of circa 25 per cent internal rate of return to our investors. We continue to look for well-located, under-rented logistics opportunities in partnership with Alt.”
