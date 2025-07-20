Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Thandi has secured the exclusive rights to launch the CBD product line in US retail markets and distribute it globally.

Co-founded by Brett Harrelson, an actor, karting champion, and younger brother of actor and environmental activist Woody Harrelson, the brand has already seen millions in sales online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now being launched internationally by Leeds-headquartered Atabis Group, a new venture from Mr Thandi.

Entrepreneur Bobby Thandi with Woody Harrelson.

"We're proud to bring a mission-led wellness brand like Harrelson’s Own to global audiences, from our base right here in Yorkshire," said Mr Thandi.

"The CBD sector is evolving rapidly, and we’re bringing rigorous standards, clinical credibility, and digital innovation to the space.”

Atabis Group said its partnership with Harrelson’s Own marks a “significant milestone” — with plans to scale retail, digital, and medical distribution across the US, UK, Europe and beyond.