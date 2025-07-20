Leeds entrepreneur to aid international expansion of wellness brand run by brother of Woody Harrelson
Mr Thandi has secured the exclusive rights to launch the CBD product line in US retail markets and distribute it globally.
Co-founded by Brett Harrelson, an actor, karting champion, and younger brother of actor and environmental activist Woody Harrelson, the brand has already seen millions in sales online.
It is now being launched internationally by Leeds-headquartered Atabis Group, a new venture from Mr Thandi.
"We're proud to bring a mission-led wellness brand like Harrelson’s Own to global audiences, from our base right here in Yorkshire," said Mr Thandi.
"The CBD sector is evolving rapidly, and we’re bringing rigorous standards, clinical credibility, and digital innovation to the space.”
Atabis Group said its partnership with Harrelson’s Own marks a “significant milestone” — with plans to scale retail, digital, and medical distribution across the US, UK, Europe and beyond.
With Atabis Group at the helm, the brand will enter bricks-and-mortar retail for the first time, with Leeds serving as the European base for the company’s growth initiative.
