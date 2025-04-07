Leeds firm Fenton Packaging Solutions to promote sustainable packaging solution at ChemUK

Visitors to stand M146 at the annual ChemUK trade show at the NEC, from 21st to 22nd May will see the latest sustainable packaging solutions from Leeds-based Fenton Packaging Solutions.

“Many visitors to the ChemUK show may be surprised at the wide range of functional and sustainable packaging solutions we now offer,” says Chris Warren, Managing Partner of Sales at Fenton Packaging Solutions, which is based at Kinetic 45 in Newmarket Lane. “Fenton Packaging Solutions supplies every type of packaging from steel and tin-plate to rigid plastic, but we are increasingly being asked to recommend and provide solutions which are more sustainable.

“In the chemicals, process engineering, and formulated product industries, rigid plastic containers remain the traditional solution for transporting and storing everything from chemicals to coatings and cleaning agents, but the sustainability landscape is changing rapidly. Shareholders, pressure groups, and the public are asking that industry moves away from plastic or at least reduces its use.

"As a result, businesses are in turn increasingly being asked to consider alternative solutions that could reduce the weight of plastic used and have the potential to be easier to recycle.”

At Fentons, sustainability is at the heart of our offering and our product ranges feature steel, tinplate, plastic and cardboard packaging that is 100% recyclable.

Sustainable packaging solutions

"At Fentons, sustainability is at the heart of our offering and our product ranges feature steel, tinplate, plastic and cardboard packaging that is 100% recyclable. Our plastic packaging, such as buckets or paintainers can also be produced containing a minimum 30% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) material. Products manufactured using PCR material help offset and reduce UK Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) charges.

“Our UN (and non-UN) Bag-in-Box (BiB) and Stand-Up Pouch flexible packaging delivers advantages in both weight and space-savings, again helping reduce PPT costs. In certain instances, customers adopting a flexible packaging format can significantly reduce their liabilities relating to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) – for instance by adopting a flexible BiB solution or stand-up pouch pack over traditional rigid plastics.

“Switching to BiB packaging allows users to reduce their packaging costs, while committing to sustainability. Throughout the packaging life-cycle these packaging solutions outperform all competitive products regarding carbon emissions, energy use, and greenhouse gas production.

“These flexible packaging alternatives therefore enable companies to reduce their carbon footprint throughout the supply chain, including energy in raw material production, energy in product manufacturing, greenhouse gas emission in logistics, and disposal contribution.”

Respected packaging solutions provider

“As a company we are committed to being both a true partner and solutions provider to our customers. By leveraging our long-term manufacturer relationships, it allows us to adopt a consultative approach with our customers. This ensures we can consistently select and recommend packaging which is both fit for purpose and most importantly supports our customers efforts in the adoption of sustainable packaging.

“As members of the British Coatings Federation, we offer a wide range of appropriate packaging solutions and have a close relationship with numerous manufacturers in the coatings industry from OEMs to large industrial corporations.