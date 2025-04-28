Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grassroot Goals has more than 700,000 followers strong following across TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook with its videos and content focused on celebrating the highs and lows of amateur football.

Tim Satchell, Managing Director of Publishing at Planet Sport Group, said: “We have long admired Grassroot Goals for its curation of thousands of clips of top-quality Sunday league screamers.

"As fans of all ages increasingly use social media platforms for content, and platforms like TikTok continue to reshape the digital sports landscape by boosting engagement and athlete visibility, acquisitions like this are key to strengthening our leading position in sports media publishing.