Leeds firm Tissue Regenix extends product lines

The Leeds-based firm said DermaPure Meshed provides surgeons with a customised new DermaPure option that eliminates time consuming manual meshing in the operating room.

It allows for wound fluid egress, thereby optimising patient outcomes and is meshed to provide an expansion area of 1.8x allowing for greater surface area coverage.

The product is targeted for use by general, plastic and trauma surgeons who treat patients with conditions that result in loss of skin, requiring replacement, repair, or reconstruction. DermaPure Meshed is a niche addition to Tissue Regenix's current portfolio for its customer base.

VNEW is available through the company's distribution partner ARMS Medical, which it entered into a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with in 2018.

The agreement granted ARMS exclusive rights to distribute DermaPure to hospitals and surgeons throughout the US for use in urology and gynecology procedures, focused on women's pelvic health issues.

VNEW, the pre-shaped, pre-cut acellular dermal allograft, is designed to facilitate pelvic organ prolapse surgical procedures intended to repair, reconstruct, and reinforce damaged or weakened tissue.

Approximately 300,000 women annually undergo surgery for pelvic organ prolapse. Tissue Regenix has already fulfilled its initial stocking order for VNEW.

Daniel Lee, CEO of Tissue Regenix, said: "We are pleased to launch two new products using our patented dCELL Technology, extending our product lines and helping drive market penetration with our diversified portfolio."

