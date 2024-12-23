Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airedale by Modine has begun production at its 14.6-acre factory in Bierley, Bradford, two months earlier than expected to make data centre cooling units. A new state-of-the-art fan wall test R&D facility there will complete in 2025 to work with customers from across the globe.

An existing facility in Rawdon, Leeds, will focus on chiller production to test a complete range of air conditioning equipment with cooling and heating capacities from 2kW to 500kW and air cooled water chillers up to 2MW, the climate temperature being fully controllable anywhere from -20°C to +50°C.

Adrian Trevelyan, Managing Director at Airedale by Modine, said: “The opening of the new Airedale by Modine manufacturing facility in Bradford marks an important milestone for our organisation. With significantly increased capacity, we can offer extensive support to the development strategies of data centre operators, whose growth reflects the unfaltering demand for digital applications in society.”

Data centres are physical facilities that store and process a company's digital data and applications.

Planning applications for the facilities are being approved at increasing rates after the government classified them as critical national infrastructure to aid a more future-facing industrial strategy.

A report in November by technology trade association techUK said that, with significant advancements in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the demand for data centres is set to increase at a much faster rate than it ever has before.

Investments totalling £6.3 billion by US firms CyrusOne, ServiceNow, Cloud HQ and CoreWeave were announced at the recent International Investment Summit.

Data centre specialists Onnec say 89 percent of data centre applications have been approved in 20 of the biggest UK cities. However, it warns that a focus on London could mean that the wider country’s needs are not met.

Three projects were declined in Sheffield because of “poor quality design”, “visually unattractive” or “inappropriate developments which would cause harm to the openness of the Green Belt”.

However, Microsoft has bought a 48-acre site at the former Skelton Grange power station site near Leeds to build another hyperscale datacentre and others are planned for sites in London, Newport and on the site of the former Eggborough Power Station, south of Selby, North Yorkshire.

