Leeds first direct arena: New partner 'to streamline ticket-buying process for customers' as Ticketmaster replaced
Live entertainment and sports ticketing firm AXS is taking over the responsibility from current partner Ticketmaster as part of a wider new partnership with venue management company ASM Global which operates the first direct arena.
A spokesperson said the change will “streamline the ticket-buying process for customers”.
General Manager for first direct arena, Martin McInulty said: “We’re very excited to be working with AXS as our new ticketing partner. This collaboration will not only benefit our audience greatly, but also strengthens the cultural landscape of Leeds, ensuring that world-class entertainment continues to thrive in our city. AXS's easy-to-use platform will make buying tickets a breeze for our fans, so we look forward to partnering with them on the exciting calendar of events we have coming up.”
The transition to AXS at first direct arena, follows similar transitions at York Barbican, Connexin Live Hull and Whitley Bay Playhouse.
"We are thrilled to continue our work with ASM, and welcome another esteemed venue to AXS," says Managing Director for AXS UK, Chris Lipscomb. "This announcement not only reflects our long-standing commitment to provide the best consumer ticketing experiences, but also allows us to continue revolutionising the ticketing industry alongside powerhouse ASM Global. With a history of delivering top-level shows and incredible new talent, we’re excited to help bring even more special moments to these venues across the UK.”
