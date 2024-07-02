Leeds first direct arena: New partner 'to streamline ticket-buying process for customers' as Ticketmaster replaced

Live entertainment and sports ticketing firm AXS is taking over the responsibility from current partner Ticketmaster as part of a wider new partnership with venue management company ASM Global which operates the first direct arena.

A spokesperson said the change will “streamline the ticket-buying process for customers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager for first direct arena, Martin McInulty said: “We’re very excited to be working with AXS as our new ticketing partner. This collaboration will not only benefit our audience greatly, but also strengthens the cultural landscape of Leeds, ensuring that world-class entertainment continues to thrive in our city. AXS's easy-to-use platform will make buying tickets a breeze for our fans, so we look forward to partnering with them on the exciting calendar of events we have coming up.”

A new ticketing partner has been chosen for the first direct arena. Picture: Scott Smith

The transition to AXS at first direct arena, follows similar transitions at York Barbican, Connexin Live Hull and Whitley Bay Playhouse.