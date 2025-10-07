Leeds: Former cyber boss joins Talion as part of £2m fundraise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based Talion Cyber Security has raised £2m from existing backers including NPIF - Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and Crown Fund S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF.

The Talion team was founded in 2010 as part of BAE Systems when the UK government gave it the job of protecting the 2012 London Olympics. It became independent in 2020 through a management buy-out.

A spokesman said: “The Leeds-based business now employs a team of veteran cyber experts from defence and enterprise backgrounds.

The Talion team. (from left) Gareth Norman, Gavin Hadwen, Liam Salsi, James Holland, Keven Knight, Rich Davies, Phil Phillips and Dale Warner. (Photo supplied on behalf of Talion)

"As part of this phase of growth, Keven Knight has taken over as CEO and Matthew Briggs has joined as chair.

"Matthew is the former CEO of ECSC Group, the UK’s longest running full-service cyber security provider, and oversaw its sale to Daisy Group in 2023.”

"The investment will expand access to Talion’s services for mid-market organisations while scaling the company’s footprint across the UK and US.”

Keven Knight, CEO of Talion, said: “The mid-market is in a gap-zone of cybersecurity: too complex for basic tools, too niche for enterprise-level bespoke providers.

"Talion’s Hybrid Defence model fills that gap by offering transparency, shared control, and solutions scaled to the needs of firms that are growing fast but can’t afford to be overcharged or left exposed.

"With this investment, we can accelerate our innovation in MDR, threat intelligence, and service delivery for mid-sized enterprises.”

NPIF and Mercia first invested in Talion in 2021.

Dawn Tyler, Investment Director at Mercia Ventures, said: “Talion is highly rated by clients and has attracted some well-known names. However, we believe the real opportunity now lies with medium-sized companies, whose needs are too complex for small providers but who are being overcharged and underserved by the big players. This funding will help it to establish a strong foothold in this part of the market.”

Debbie Sorby, the Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, added: “West Yorkshire is home to some exciting and fast growing companies, and it is great that Talion is still setting the example when it comes to creating new solutions and competing alongside the nations leading cybersecurity companies.