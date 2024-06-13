The growth capital investment from Leeds-headquartered YFM Equity Partners aims to propel Ohalo's development as it seeks to build its client base across the globe.

Founded in 2017, Ohalo helps organisations to standardise how they store, analyse and share unstructured data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle DuPont, chief executive of Ohalo.

Its data intelligence platform is designed to mitigate the likelihood of data theft, leakage, and non-compliance and enables organisations to map, classify, redact and monitor potentially billions of unstructured data files at rapid speed.

Headquartered in London and with a US office in Atlanta, Georgia, Ohalo's growth to-date has been driven by increasing market demand for data compliance and data security.

The company now leads unstructured data management for some of the largest and most secure organisations in the world, including global banks and the UK Home Office.

Kyle DuPont, chief executive of Ohalo, said: "YFM's backing will help us to enter an exciting new period of growth, strengthening our foundations so that we can continue to build a company for the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As innovators in our field, we are always striving to help organisations create order out of unstructured data chaos. With YFM's support, we can now take our solutions to a wider client base, globally."

Roshan Puri, YFM investment director, added: "Ohalo is operating in a burgeoning marketplace, which is subject to increasing demand. It's estimated by Gartner that 20 per cent of all organisations will use software to monitor and control their unstructured data by 2026.

"With YFM's backing there is a significant opportunity for Ohalo to capitalise upon this, having already carved out an excellent reputation for service delivery and tech innovation. We look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive and expand."

The YFM team included investment director, Roshan Puri and investment manager, Ben Pitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, YFM backed the management buyout of Southampton-based telecommunications firm Smart Numbers, which provides small businesses with a mix of virtual telephone numbers, call management, website design, digital marketing, broadband, VoIP and office telephone systems.

In February, figures from YFM equity partners showed that 41 per cent of Yorkshire business owners plan to sell their company at some point in the future.

The figures followed YFM’s Entrepreneur Economy Report, in December 2023, which found that 69 per cent of businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber had experienced growth in their most recent financial year.

The report ranked Leeds as the UK’s tenth best city for business creation.