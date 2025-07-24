Leeds: How Holy Trinity church is bringing cleaners, scientists and executives together

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent reports indicate a resurgence in church attendance in the UK, particularly among young adults, and I think a key factor is a search for meaning and purpose.

Work is central to that purpose—whether paid or unpaid—and I believe faith can help us find meaning and value in the work we do.

Each Tuesday lunchtime and Wednesday morning, we gather with city professionals, retail staff, civil servants, cleaners, scientists, and entrepreneurs, workers from all walks of life.

Library image of the Leeds skyline. Recent reports indicate a resurgence in church attendance in the UK, particularly among young adults, and I think a key factor is a search for meaning and purpose, says Rev Josh Lees, Vicar of Holy Trinity Boar Lane. (Photo by Greg Wright)

One of the central conversations we have at Holy Trinity is about the intersection of belief and business, of faith and work. Not just belief in a general sense, but the deeper questions of meaning, purpose, and identity that sit just beneath the surface of our working lives.

What’s all this for? Does my work matter? Who am I becoming because of it?

Throughout Scripture, work is presented not as a necessary evil but as a gift, not a curse. That view was radically different from the ancient world. In Greek mythology, work was one of the curses that came spilling out of Pandora’s box. In contrast, the Christian vision affirms the dignity of work and those who do it.

As a Christian, my belief in God doesn’t diminish the value of work. It infuses it with significance. A Christian worldview doesn’t downplay business success, creativity, or leadership; it frames them as ways of participating in God’s ongoing work in the world. I often meet people who assume their faith and their work occupy different compartments. Church is for Sunday—or Tuesday lunchtime—and work is for the rest of the week.

But in the Christian vision, these two spheres aren’t meant to be separated. The biblical story begins not in a temple but in a garden, where work is a core part of human dignity. And it ends in a city, full of culture, commerce, and creativity.

Belief invites us to ask different questions: Am I working in a way that reflects integrity? Am I building something that serves others? Am I treating people with dignity, even when it’s costly?

When we bring belief into business, it changes not just how we work, but why. We begin to see our colleagues not as competition, but as co-workers made in the image of God. We begin to see profit not as an end in itself, but as a means to enable good, sustainable work. And we begin to see leadership not as control, but as service.

I’m not naïve about the pressures of working life. Leeds is full of high-pressure roles, tight margins, and fierce expectations. But again and again, I’ve seen how a deeper framework of belief can anchor people in turbulent times and help them lead with clarity and compassion.

Whether or not you’d call yourself a person of faith, my encouragement is this: consider your beliefs. Don’t leave them at the office door. Whatever you believe, about people, purpose, power, or success, those convictions are shaping the kind of worker, leader, and human being you’re becoming.