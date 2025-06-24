Leeds based Lazenby’s Financial Services is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in the prestigious Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts Awards 2025, in the category of Independent Investment Adviser of the Year.

This national recognition comes during a landmark year for the independent business, which has not only celebrated its most successful year to date, but is also growing its team and launching a new event focused on holistic wellbeing.

To meet increasing client demand and continue delivering high-quality service, the business is expanding its team with the addition of a new paraplanner. The role will begin in July and is designed to support advisers with tailored research, planning and case preparation, helping ensure every client benefits from expert, personalised financial guidance.

Coinciding with World Wellbeing Week, Lazenby Financial Services is proud to announce the launch of its first Wealth and Wellbeing event, in partnership with Village Hotels. Taking place in October, this inaugural event will explore the connection between financial health and physical and mental wellbeing, offering expert-led sessions on money management, stress reduction, and proactive wellness strategies, alongside a yoga session and networking brunch.

The Lazenby Team

“As a business, we’ve always believed in supporting the whole person—beyond just finances,” said Dee Lazenby, Operations Director at Lazenby’s Financial Services. “Our new event brings together professionals from both the financial and wellbeing sectors to create a space for people to feel informed, empowered and inspired. Being named a finalist in the Moneyfacts Awards is further testament to our approach as a business and our commitment to our clients.”

The company’s growth over the last 12 months has seen significant increases in both its client base and assets under management. This success, coupled with new team developments and community-focused initiatives, marks 2025 as a standout year in the firm’s journey.

Lazenby’s nomination as a finalist recognises its commitment to bespoke, transparent advice rooted in each client’s individual goals. The firm continues to guide clients through changing markets with clarity and confidence.

The winners of the 2025 Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts Awards will be announced in September at a celebration ceremony in London. The Wealth and Wellbeing event at The Village Hotel, Leeds North will follow in October, with tickets now available to book.