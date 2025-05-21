Leeds Innovation Arc: New stage of development announced for major city-centre scheme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the trust has announced a new masterplan and market engagement project which it said would accelerate the delivery of the Innovation Village.

Part of the wider Leeds Innovation Arc scheme, the Innovation Village is set to contain facilities focussed on science, research and technology. It is expected to create 4,000 jobs and £13bn in economic benefits and development potential of 1.5 million square feet.

The newly announced market engagement exercise will aim to engage and collaborate with potential investors, developers and occupiers, including suppliers to the Trust, on opportunities within the 12.5 hectare development site.

The exercise is set to be completed by the end of the year, with the findings used to support a new masterplan to consider short and medium-term development opportunities.

Professor Phil Wood, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Leeds is transforming ageing healthcare infrastructure into opportunity through our exceptionally strong partnerships across the region.

“With the invaluable support of Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we're excited to be driving forward the Innovation Village at this pivotal time.”

The Innovation Village has been designed to form the “centrepiece” of the wider Leeds Innovation Arc – a 150-hectare area with institutions including the Trust, the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and private sector employers.

Work is already underway on the first phase with the transformation of the historic Old Medical School into a new healthtech innovation hub, in partnership with Scarborough Group International.

The Leeds Innovation Village is also being supported by funding from the West Yorkshire Investment Zone.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin said: "The Leeds Innovation Arc is central to West Yorkshire's Local Growth Plan and our ambitions to create a more prosperous region that works for all.

“Our Investment Zone will help to advance our innovative healthtech sector, which continues to produce world-leading medical and technological advancements.”

The announcement comes as a new report from global commercial property firm, CBRE, describes Leeds as "a prime opportunity for open innovation and clustering" with increasing venture capital activity within the region's life sciences sector.