Leeds: Lidl GB to create 400 jobs at new warehouse

Lidl has started work on a 38-acre site in Gildersome, near Leeds to support its long term goal of opening 1,000 stores in the UK.

Lidl said in a statement: “The £150m investment is yet another example of Lidl’s commitment to scaling up and strengthening infrastructure to support its stores across the country.”

Lidl GB has also completed its two-stage extension at its Belvedere site in London, investing £285m across two buildings.

Lidl’s new Belvedere warehouse buildings. Construction work has also started at its 38-acre site in Gildersome, Leeds. (Photo supplied by Lidl GB)

A spokesman said: “The first phase of investment, which involved the construction of a new, second warehouse, equates to £160m. The second stage demolished the original building to make way for a state-of-the art warehouse, which tripled capacity.

The spokesman added: “Lidl now boasts 800,000 sq ft warehouse space at Belvedere, a 167 per cent increase in its footprint since first opening at the site in 2003, it is now big enough to park nearly 1,800 double decker buses indoors.

"Once fully operational, the site will serve 120 stores, from its recently opened store in Brentford, down to Dorking, as well as future stores.”

The statement added: “These developments will lead to over 500 new jobs, with the expansion at Belvedere creating 120 new positions and the Leeds warehouse resulting in 400 new roles.”

Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB said: “We’re proud to play our role in driving economic growth, while continuing to establish an infrastructure that delivers sustainable growth for our ambitious expansion plans.

"But these investments are not just about logistics. The updates today also represent an investment in our mission to make good food accessible to households across the country.”

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the UK economy, and Lidl’s commitment to new warehouse facilities in London and Leeds will unlock hundreds of new jobs, strengthen supply chains, and ensure families can access affordable, quality food.

"Through our Plan for Change we’re backing business and working in partnership to deliver growth and opportunity in communities across the country.”

A spokesman said that these projects, alongside Lidl’s ongoing search for new warehouses in the south of England, reinforce Lidl’s scale and ambition as it continues to grow.