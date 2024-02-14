Now in its seventh year, the festival is designed to raise the profile of the industry in the city, promoting the wide range of careers on offer, and building relationships between employers and schools and colleges.

Dozens of manufacturing and engineering businesses, from Sulzer Pumps and Kirkstall Precision Engineering to air conditioning manufacturer Airedale International and historic textiles producer AW Hainsworth, are involved in this year’s festival, which has become a cornerstone of many firms’ new talent recruitment strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Wilson, director of Leeds fibreglass moulding manufacturer MPM and festival chairman, said: “Last year’s festival was a runaway success. A really engaging programme of events made a tremendous impact in boosting young people’s awareness of the vast range of career options that our vibrant manufacturing industry offers, and we now have more employers, schools and colleges taking part than ever before.

Harry Clark, who works in the quality and finishing department at Leeds fibreglass moulding manufacturer MPM, won Leeds Manufacturing Festival's Apprentice of the Year award last year.

“Building on the momentum we have created, this year our programme will be even bigger and better. With a focus on best practice, skills development initiatives, careers advice and apprenticeships, we’re aiming to go even further towards addressing the issue of recruitment and future skills which remains the primary challenge for manufacturing employers.”

This year’s festival will launch at Leeds City College’s Printworks Campus on February 22. Keynote speakers, Steve Burnell, managing director of Boeing Defence UK, which employs over 2,000 people across its sites in the UK, and Fiona McGarry from manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, will top the bill at the event, with contributions from both employers and younger people working in manufacturing.

Highlights of this year’s festival programme will include a Manufacturing Careers Showcase, bringing employers together with students to talk about the wide range of roles involved in a manufacturing business. A focus on the best West Yorkshire employers currently offering engineering apprenticeships will see the launch of a new Excellent Employers directory, and the new three-A-level-equivalent ‘T level’ technical qualification will also come under the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, an expanded Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards will once again celebrate the achievements and talent of some of the most outstanding younger people working in the industry, with new categories announced to further extend the reach of the awards.

Fiona McGarry, Make UK engagement manager, said: “The latest figures show British manufacturing has risen from ninth to eighth in the world industry rankings in the last year, currently accounting for nearly half of all UK exports, employing 2.6 million people in this country and with a £224bn output. Yet, despite the fact that manufacturing jobs remain among the best paid across the whole economy, recruitment and attracting talented young people into the industry continues to be the number one problem facing employers in the sector.