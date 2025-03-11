Leeds Manufacturing Festival 2025 will act as showcase for world class companies

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which kicks off this week at a high-profile launch event in the city, is focused on raising the profile of the diverse range of careers in the sector.

At a sold-out launch event on 13 March, keynote speaker Amanda McLaren, MD of Leeds textile manufacturer AW Hainsworth, will tell an audience of manufacturing employers how a drive for innovation and commitment to sustainability has played a key role in attracting younger people into the business.

A spokesman said: “Since Amanda joined AW Hainsworth in 2020, a “generational shift” has taken place, with 30 per cent of the company’s workforce now aged 35 or under, the result of a proactive strategy of taking part in apprenticeship fairs, partnering with colleges and universities and giving young people access and industry insights at its state-of-the-art Pudsey mill.”

Amanda McLaren, MD of Leeds textile manufacturer AW Hainsworth, will tell an audience of manufacturing employers and other industry insiders how a drive for innovation and commitment to sustainability has played a key role in attracting younger people into the business. (Photo supplied on behalf of Leeds Manufacturing Festival)

Leeds Manufacturing Festival organisers said that connecting students at schools and colleges with dozens of Yorkshire manufacturing and engineering businesses involved in the initiative will help to bridge the skills gap and secure the sector’s future.

AW Hainsworth, precision tool manufacturer MA Ford Europe, Technical Control Systems and Facultatieve Technologies have joined forces with other employers backing the festival as sponsors this year, in the drive to attract high quality younger candidates.

Chris Black, MD of Leeds-based jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure and spokesperson for the 2025 festival, said: “Every year the Leeds Manufacturing Festival gets better and more effective at connecting keen, motivated young people with top-class manufacturing and engineering employers, large and small, who have great careers on offer across the region.

“We have seen that the festival is very successful in punching through and we are making a real impact on young people’s awareness of manufacturing as a well-paid and fulfilling career choice, and the skills that they need to acquire at school or college in order to pursue any of the diverse range of jobs and apprenticeships available in the industry.”

The line up of speakers at the festival launch event on Thursday will include award-winning Leeds engineering apprentice Cameron Pinder and Poppy Bramford, senior policy manager at Enginuity, the UK charity which aims to close the skills gap in engineering and manufacturing.

Highlights of this year’s festival programme also include careers showcases and panels that will enable students to meet employers, as well as company visits and insight days, a Women in Engineering and Manufacturing event, as well as the annual Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards which take place in June and celebrate some of the outstanding younger people working in the industry.