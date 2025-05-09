Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards shine light on future leaders

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in their fourth year, next month’s awards are a major event in the Leeds Manufacturing Festival calendar.

They are designed to shine a light on the achievements of young people in the sector and help businesses close the skills gap.

Nominations are open until Monday June 2, with the awards ceremony taking place at Leeds Beckett University on June 12.

Kieran Dinsdale, operations supervisor at packaging manufacturer Greyhound Box, scooped the Future Manufacturing Leader title at last year’s awards. (Photo supplied on behalf of Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards)

This year’s award categories include Apprentice of the Year, Rising Star, Future Manufacturing Leader, and Employer of the Year.

A special Manufacturing Ambassador award will also be presented to an individual who has championed the sector and inspired the next generation.

Kieran Dinsdale, inset, operations supervisor at packaging manufacturer Greyhound Box, who scooped the Future Manufacturing Leader title at last year’s awards, said: “A year on from winning, the recognition has helped me grow in confidence as a leader and given me new opportunities to contribute to the business beyond day-to-day operations.

"I joined the business as an apprentice a decade ago and it is great to be able to show younger team members the potential for career progression in manufacturing, where there’s so much innovation and potential to build a long-term future.”

Last year’s Apprentice of the Year Award went to Dan Brodie, of electrical control panel designer and manufacturer Bensons Control Panels.

He said: “I’ve learned so many new skills on my apprenticeship; not just technical skills but also working effectively with other people as well as developing my communication and leadership skills, which not everyone would associate with manufacturing and engineering.”

A spokesman said: “With a record number of big-name Leeds manufacturers supporting this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival including textiles firm AW Hainsworth, precision tool manufacturer MA Ford Europe, switchgear manufacturer Technical Control Systems and juke box maker Sound Leisure, the individual awards are sponsored by organisations with strong links to the sector.

“They include specialist manufacturing and engineering recruiter E3 Recruitment; Enginuity, the UK charity aimed at closing the skills gap in engineering and manufacturing and Leeds Beckett University, as well as Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber, a business support programme that helps manufacturers adopt digital technologies and develop skills in this increasingly important area.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival Awards, and a donation to homelessness charity the Howarth Foundation will be made on behalf of the winner of the Employer of the Year category.

Entry details and nomination forms are available now via the Leeds Manufacturing Festival website www.leedsmanufacturingfestival.co.uk.