Leeds Manufacturing Festival launches to address recruitment challenges

Employers from across Leeds will come together next week to launch a programme of events which highlight the career opportunities available in the manufacturing and engineering sectors in Yorkshire, at time when many employers are facing staff shortages.

A launch event kicking off the Leeds Manufacturing Festival will take place at Leeds City College’s flagship Printworks Campus on February 22, with keynote speakers including West Yorkshire Mayor Tracey Brabin and Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturing employers’ organisation MAKE UK topping the bill.

A spokesman said: “West Yorkshire is home to around 5,600 manufacturing firms employing more than 14,000 people and Leeds is the UK’s third largest manufacturing centre by local authority area.

“Leeds Manufacturing Festival, now in its sixth year, will focus on connecting young people with potential employers, addressing the recruitment challenges that continue to affect the industry, with 85 per cent of employers in the sector struggling to recruit new talent, according to a British Chambers of Commerce survey published this month.”

The Leeds Manufacturing Festival Next Gen Awards 2022 were held at Sound Leisure in Leeds. The award winners, front row from the left, Eleanor McGuire, Adam Benn and Louis Audain, with the other nominees. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

The 2023 festival programme, which runs until July, will include a manufacturing careers showcase, where employers will meet students to talk about the varied roles on offer within the industry; a careers panel enabling school students to question employers and current apprentices face-to-face about the realities of working in manufacturing; as well as factory visits to firms across Leeds.

A highlight of the festival will be the return of the Next Gen Awards, in April, celebrating the achievements of young people working in the industry and a new category recognising the commitment of employers to training and development of their employees.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracey Brabin said: “Young people are key when it comes to building a green and resilient manufacturing sector and there are so many exciting opportunities for them across our region.

She added: "Whether it be as a budding engineering specialist or a bespoke furniture craftsperson, innovative new ways of manufacturing will help us to achieve our ambition of becoming net-zero by 2038.

“This unique festival will provide insight into selling West Yorkshire products in the UK and beyond and is sure to inspire the next generation to boost their skills and pursue a career in manufacturing.”

MAKE UK’s Stephen Phipson added: “Manufacturing already provides 2.5m jobs across the whole of the UK, jobs which pay higher wages than the whole economy and give lifelong opportunities for career progression and development.

"The sector is responsible for 64 per cent of all UK industrial research and development and just over half of Britain’s exports are goods.

He added: “However, there are currently 78,000 manufacturing vacancies across the UK with many companies saying that key roles are remaining unfilled for 12 months at a time.

"This chronic labour shortage highlights the vital importance of events like Leeds Manufacturing Festival in attracting new talent into our vibrant, innovative and exciting sector.”