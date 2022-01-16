Leeds Manufacturing Festival to showcase diverse career opportunities

Organisers have announced the line-up of organisations that are supporting this year’s initiative.

Leeds City College, specialist recruiter for the manufacturing and engineering sectors E3 Recruitment, and accountancy firm Saffery Champness are all sponsoring this year’s programme of online and in-person events.

Leeds Manufacturing Festival launches next month, featuring careers panels and opportunities to meet employers. Picture: Monty Rakusen

Gina Yates, head of careers, work experience and progression at Leeds City College said: “The college’s engagement with the festival will open dialogue about innovation and changes in vocational education and continue to build a collaborative approach to addressing regional skills shortages and the future talent pipeline.”

E3 Recruitment director Andrew Joseph said: “I know from personal experience as a parent that there has previously been a void in students’ knowledge around career opportunities in manufacturing, and the festival plays an important role in showing youngsters and their parents what’s on offer.”

Tracey Dawson, who chairs this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival, added: “Technical and practical skills are essential to the future of the sector and are currently in short supply so students will see that equipping themselves with these vital skills at an early stage will make them highly employable when they come to start a career.”