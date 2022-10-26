Leeds Media Centre redevelopment aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs from disadvantage backgrounds
Work has begun on a £1.8 million redevelopment scheme to create new business space for aspiring entrepreneurs in Leeds, with a focus on helping those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The project, which is a partnership venture between Unity Enterprise and Leeds City Council, will increase capacity within the Leeds Media Centre, by adding to 12 new business units, alongside a business hub with hi-tech virtual facilities and meeting areas.
Unity Enterprise is aiming to encourage BME entrepreneurs based in the local community to access support from the project.
Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise chief executive, said: “We want to create new entrepreneurs and promote entrepreneurial activity, especially around media and the creative industries.
Most Popular
“This project creates an opportunity for disadvantaged people from all ethnic backgrounds to set up their own business.
“They will receive all the help they need to improve their own skills and abilities and chart a bright new future for themselves and their families.”
The refurbishment work, which is part-funded by European Regional Development Fund, is due to be completed in June 2023.
The European Regional Development Fund’s contribution to the project also includes funding for a full-time business adviser.
Cllr Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of council and executive member for economy, culture and education at Leeds City Council, said: “The refurbishment of Leeds Media Centre to create a vibrant workspace facility will attract new and young businesses from the creative, digital and media sectors to locate in Chapeltown.
“We are also delighted to be working alongside Unity Homes and Enterprise to deliver a dedicated business advice service which will support these enterprises to grow and create jobs in the local economy.”