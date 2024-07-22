Leeds NHS trust to test pioneering cancer tissue sample tracker
The system is based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology which is used in the retail and logistics industry to track assets.
It has been specially adapted to help improve treatment for people with serious and life-threatening conditions and was invented by the trust’s biomedical scientist and pathology innovation lead, Dil Rathore.
The new system aims to prevent sample loss, speed up processing and increase efficiency.
Professor Phil Wood, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are very excited by the potential benefits of the system for patients, histopathology services and our trust.
“This is another example of our ability to transform innovation within the NHS into new products and services that can help to improve health outcomes and make an important contribution to our wider economy.”
Mr Rathore won funding from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Innovate UK and the Government Office of Technology Transfer to develop the system.
Lost samples have potentially devastating consequences for patients and cost the NHS £157m in claims every year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.