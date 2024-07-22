Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The system is based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology which is used in the retail and logistics industry to track assets.

It has been specially adapted to help improve treatment for people with serious and life-threatening conditions and was invented by the trust’s biomedical scientist and pathology innovation lead, Dil Rathore.

The new system aims to prevent sample loss, speed up processing and increase efficiency.

Professor Phil Wood, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are very excited by the potential benefits of the system for patients, histopathology services and our trust.

“This is another example of our ability to transform innovation within the NHS into new products and services that can help to improve health outcomes and make an important contribution to our wider economy.”

Mr Rathore won funding from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Innovate UK and the Government Office of Technology Transfer to develop the system.