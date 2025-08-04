Leeds: Opening of “refined” cocktail bar on notorious pub crawl route faces objections
Leeds City Council has been asked to grant a premises licence for The Rerserve at 96 Otley Road, Headingley.
It would allow the venue to open near the start of the Otley Run, which draws thousands of drinkers to the area at weekends.
Drinks would be served until 11pm, Monday to Thursday, midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm on Sundays.
The licence application said: “We intend to establish an up-scale neighbourhood cocktail bar on the ground floor of the building, offering a refined yet welcoming atmosphere for the local community.”
The operators said they had a “wealth” of experience from working in prestigious venues including London’s Savoy Hotel.
They added: “We are excited to bring our dedication and passion for exceptional hospitality to our home city of Leeds.”
A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, August 12.
A report to the meeting said concerns were raised by ward councillors and eight people living near the venue, close to pubs Woodies and the Three Horseshoes.
Objectors described witnessing rowdy and intimidating weekend behaviour from Otley Runners.
One said: “The adverse impact on the amenity and quality of life of local residents is now profound.”
The applicant offered a list of conditions to prevent nuisance behaviour.
They said: “We will not allow anyone who is in fancy dress, part of the Otley Run or is already intoxicated as this is not the style of what we are wanting to offer, and also to prevent public nuisance.”
Alcohol would only be served with food and there would be no outside drinking area at the front of the premises.
The Reserve Cocktail Bar Ltd has also lodged a change-of-use planning application for the premises, a former massage shop.
