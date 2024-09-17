Leeds 'Park and Glide' service could bring Barcelona-style boat trips to River Aire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concept of a ‘Park and Glide’ service for the city is under consideration as part of the Leeds Business Improvement District’s plan for the next five years.

Further details are to be revealed today as the LeedsBID team unveils its business plan for 2025 to 2030 at an event at the Queens Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID, told The Yorkshire Post while the idea of how such a service could operate in the city is still being worked out, there is already a similar concept in Barcelona where a solar-powered catamaran takes tourists around.

Andrew Cooper of LeedsBID says more can be done with the city's riverside areas

Although there is an existing water taxi service running along the River Aire between Leeds railway station and the Royal Armouries, Mr Cooper said there may be scope for something further.

He said: “Other cities make greater use of their rivers, and in consultation with our levy payers, there is an ambition for LeedsBID to bring new projects to the riverside area.

"Ideas that have been put forward are sustainable transport solutions on the river, like an ambitious solar powered eco boat to transport visitors to the Armouries and other riverside landmarks. Safety and cleanliness around the riverside are also a priority of businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds is one of more than 340 places across the country which operated Business Improvement Districts, in which companies that pay over £60,000 a year in business rates fund a levy to support a variety of projects designed to bring extra investment into their areas.

Leeds has the largest multi-sector BID outside London and from next April, it is intended the size and scope of its work will be expanded.

The BID district will be increased to add another 90 businesses including the likes of the Royal Armouries. Meanwhile, the levy on qualifying businesses will increase from 1.25 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Mr Cooper said while rates revaluations in the last five years mean that some companies will actually end up paying less than currently, the twin changes should allow LeedsBID to invest £18.3m into the city between 2025 and 2030 – up from a current £15m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nat Edwards, Director General and Master of the Royal Armouries in Leeds, has backed the BID’s vision for the river.

“The Royal Armouries is excited to be part of this transformative vision for Leeds,” he said.

"The proposed Park and Glide service is a brilliant example of how we can enhance connectivity and visitor experience, linking our historic site with the vibrant city centre.”

LeedsBID will also host the largest continuous outdoor projection onto The Queens Hotel in the UK this Christmas over an 11-day period. Last year half a million visitors came into the city to see the Christmas projection with nearby retailers reporting an uplift of 40 per cent in takings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ballot on whether to support the plan will take place on October 11, with the results due on November 8.

The last LeedsBID business plan was backed by more than 90 per cent of the levy-payers which voted.