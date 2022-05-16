Leeds prepares to welcome more than 5,000 delegates from across the UK to major property conference

Investors, developers, businesses, government departments and local authorities will be looking to both showcase and discover investment opportunities that can drive sustainable and transformational economic growth at the UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds.

The inaugural event aims to attract inward investment, generate economic growth, and drive a more sustainable and inclusive culture within the property and construction industries.

UKREiiF, which is supported by the British Property Federation and the All Party Parliamentary Group for Regeneration and Development as well as property businesses and local authorities, will feature over 300 speakers and over 80 exhibitors over three days.

More than 5,000 people are expected to descend on Leeds tomorrow for the inaugural UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum

Thousands will also be able to attend virtually.

Royal Armouries and Leeds Dock will be the main area for the indoor and outdoor event, with more than 50 fringe events happening across the city.

There will also be tours of key development and investment sites across the region for those looking to develop and invest in Yorkshire.

A UKREiiF spokesman said: “After 24-months of planning and delivery we’re so excited to finally be opening the doors to UKREiiF.

“The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum is like no other in the UK – whether every local authority from Aberdeen to Cornwall and Belfast to London will be heading to Leeds to showcase their city regions to the world.”

He added: “A plethora of activity will be taking place in the city – from the main UKREiiF event at the New Dock and Royal Armouries area, to a whole host of events planned on the fringe which anyone can get involved in.

“UKREiiF is about connecting people, places and businesses so all are welcome to get involved in one way or another and we look forward to seeing you in Leeds this week.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It is a tremendous accolade for Leeds and West Yorkshire to be hosting the first UKREiiF. I look forward to welcoming the 4,000-plus expected delegates to this amazing city and region that I am so proud to represent.

“UKREiiF promises to be three days of insightful discussion, analysis, and networking, bringing together the key players, influencers and decision makers from across the industry, national, regional and local government.

“Having just marked the milestone of my first year as Mayor of West Yorkshire, I am keen to work with the real estate and infrastructure sector to deliver on the pledges I made to the people of West Yorkshire.

“Securing long term investment in our region is one of the most powerful ways we can make sure our towns, cities and regions are strong and thriving places to live and work.”