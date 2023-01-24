Leeds provider reports record interest in staff health insurance schemes as NHS crisis deepens

The rate of enquiries from employers around offering health insurance to staff as a benefit has never been higher following growing concerns about the state of the NHS, according to Leeds-based employee benefits provider Aceso Health and Group Risk.

Aceso, which is part of the Attis Insurance Group and has six offices across the north of England and Midlands, has reported an increase in enquiries of more than 150 per cent increase since January 2022, while rates of long-term sickness have escalated.

The Office for National Statistics reported in October that more than a million people in the UK had long Covid at least 12 months after they were first infected, and a recent YouGov report for Acas found that more than a quarter of employers (26 per cent) had seen an rise in sickness absence compared to the same time last year.

“Employers are looking to step in and help their employees where they can through this bleak period, with less easily available access to healthcare and the cost of living crisis combining to create a perfect storm that’s proving difficult to cope with for many people,” said Mike Picken, executive director at Attis.

Mike Picken of Aceso. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

“Long NHS waiting lists and the frustrations that go with trying to obtain a GP appointment are starting to have a negative impact on productivity for some firms and a now a diverse range of employers are investigating ways they can help their staff to stay well.”

He added: “We’re seeing a big take up for innovative, low cost benefits such as cash plans. These everyday healthcare schemes have been around for years and are having a renaissance in the current climate.

