Leeds Ranks #6 in the UK for coworking — see what it costs to work there

Leeds is home to 54 flexible workspaces — making it Yorkshire’s top coworking market and placing it 6th among the UK’s largest coworking hubs. These 54 spaces are part of the UK’s total inventory of 3,949 coworking locations nationwide.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These figures come from CoworkingCafe’s Q2 2025 State of the Coworking Industry Report, based on proprietary data as of July. The report offers a detailed breakdown of flexible workspace supply at both national and local levels — highlighting the top 15 coworking markets, the largest operators, and median pricing for monthly memberships, day passes, virtual offices, and meeting rooms.

Coworking Costs in Leeds

Leeds presents a balanced coworking pricing profile, with most services hovering around national averages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distribution of Coworking Spaces — UK & Ireland Q2 2025

Monthly memberships are priced at £197, placing the city just above the UK median of £180.

Day passes cost £26/day, slightly above the national median of £25 and tied with Birmingham and Liverpool.

Virtual office subscriptions in Leeds are particularly competitive, coming in at £50/month, nearly half the UK median of £95.

Meeting rooms are priced at £31/hour, a touch above the national median of £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK & Ireland Coworking Overview – Q2 2025

As of Q2 2025, the UK and Ireland collectively host 4,199 coworking spaces, reflecting a broad and mature flexible office landscape.

The UK accounts for 3,949 of these locations, with 3,456 in England, 279 in Scotland, 124 in Wales, and 90 in Northern Ireland.

Greater London remains the epicenter of activity, with 1,202 coworking spaces, followed by other major hubs such as Manchester (118), Birmingham (68), Glasgow (61), and Bristol (61).

In Ireland, there are 250 coworking spaces, with nearly half concentrated in Dublin (119) — firmly positioning the capital as the country’s dominant flex office market.