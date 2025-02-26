Leeds Recruiter Maps Way Forward for Big Businesses with Ever-Evolving Diversity and Inclusion Approach

Gi Group, which has a branch on Turnberry Park Road in Leeds, is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion and its ongoing efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels they belong demonstrates a firm commitment to these values.

While the organisation’s recent nominations for three honours at the upcoming British Diversity Awards are a testament to its achievements, the focus remains firmly on driving meaningful, lasting change for its people, customers and candidates.

At the heart of leading HR & recruitment specialist Gi Group’s inclusivity strategy is its dedication to ensuring that everyone feels heard, supported and appreciated.

This is exemplified by the introduction of the businesses’ “Let’s Talk” sessions, an employee-driven initiative that has created an open forum for its more than 500 employees to share experiences and perspectives on a range of topics, including neurodiversity, racial allyship, women in leadership and men’s mental health. These sessions, shaped by lived experiences, have fostered a culture of openness and understanding, enabling colleagues working at Gi Group’s 26 branches and 61 sites across the UK to both contribute and listen in a safe, judgement-free space.

Gi Group’s EDI (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) Employee Committee plays a vital role in driving initiatives like “Let’s Talk” forward. With representation from all areas of the business, the committee meets monthly to discuss strategy, collaborate, and hold the organisation accountable for its progress. Members, spanning all levels of seniority, act as champions of change, ensuring diversity and inclusion are woven into the very fabric of the company.

One such champion is Lauren McNeal, whose passion for inclusion has been instrumental in Gi Group’s success. Having worked at Gi Group for more than eight years, Lauren’s unwavering dedication to EDI has earned her a nomination for Diversity Champion of the Year at the 2025 British Diversity Awards. Her work continues to inspire colleagues and drive positive change within the organisation.

Lauren, who is a Recruitment Manager specialising in public sector, education and healthcare and is the business’s EDI Co-Lead, said “We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted for three awards at this year’s British Diversity Awards, including Diversity Team of the Year for our EDI Employee Committee, and Company of the Year. I’m also thrilled to have been nominated for Diversity Champion of the Year.

“We’re always learning, listening, and communicating to enable us to evolve our approach to equity, diversity and inclusion across our business and also for our clients, who place their trust in us to positively influence their workforce and champion their values alongside our own.

“As a recruitment business, we have unique insight into the labour market and recognise that there are industries experiencing talent shortages in tandem with struggling to attract groups that may be underrepresented in their market. We want to help connect our clients with diverse talent through collaboration and tailored initiatives. At Gi Group, we’ve recently established our role modelling campaigns – or ‘real models’ as we call them – as we understand the need for positive representation and how impactful this can be for groups that may feel underrepresented in their field.”

Lauren added: “When it comes to our EDI journey, education and awareness remain central to the business, with comprehensive resources being developed and promoted to empower staff and managers alike. We’re so pleased our hard work has been recognised in this shortlisting and hope we can encourage other businesses to champion initiatives that make genuinely impactful and positive changes for their people.”

Part of Gi Group empowering its staff and managers is the production of practical and comprehensive guides that explore LGBTQIA+ employee support, mental wellbeing, and neurodivergent contributions to the workplace. These, alongside a plethora of other resources that Gi Group staff have helped develop, are essential in supporting and driving inclusive work environments.

Twinned with the resources, Gi Group has improved accessibility and inclusivity at every stage of the recruitment process, from job advertisements to the onboarding process for hires. New measures such as tailored accommodations for interviewing aim to break down barriers for candidates and enhance understanding amongst clients, ensuring the values of diversity and inclusion are embedded throughout the business.

Emma-Louise Taylor, Gi Group’s Head of Learning and Development, expressed her pride in the company’s efforts: “Diversity and inclusion are not just initiatives for us; they are core to who we are as a business. From our “Let’s Talk” sessions to our improvements in candidate accessibility, everything we do is about ensuring our people feel valued, supported, and understood. It’s a privilege to see our teams embrace this mission and work together to create a more inclusive environment.”

Last year, Gi Group was recognised for its EDI approach and successes at the British Recruitment Awards, taking home two awards for its ‘This is Me’ Neurodiversity in the Workplace Guide, an initiative designed to foster understanding and collaboration between neurotypical and neurodivergent colleagues.

As Gi Group celebrates its shortlisting at the 2025 British Diversity Awards, the organisation remains focused on the journey ahead and continuing to create workplaces where diversity is celebrated.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.