Leeds retailer Welcome Skate Store steps in to help Hyde Park Women's FC after kit stolen

Following the theft, the footballers were forced to wear post-match men’s kits and other mismatched items.

But after hearing the story on social media, Welcome came forward to replace the uniforms and support the club.

A spokesperson said: “Welcome Skate Store is proud to support Hyde Park Women’s Football Club.

Hyde Park Women's Football Club Photography by Erin Brier @erinbrier

"This grassroots team is a true representation of the inclusivity and diversity that both Football, Hyde Park and Skateboarding can provide.

"The player-funded and volunteer-led team had their equipment and kit stolen leading them to wearing post-match men's kits and mismatched uniforms.

"Discovering the team on social media has led us to provide them with something that we know they’ve deserved for a long time. We hope this relationship continues to grow much like Women’s football and skateboarding throughout the UK.”