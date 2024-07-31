Leeds roller door manufacturer celebrates 10 years of employee ownership

Incorporated as Union Industries in 1972, the Leeds-based manufacturer said it had gone from “strength to strength” since founders Isobel and Paul Schofield took the decision to safeguard the future of the company by selling their majority share to the Union Industries EOT.

In the last decade, the business has paid more than £3m in tax-free bonuses, and in the last five years alone, employees have each received an annual bonus of £3,600. In 2024, that rose to £6,500 per employee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lane, managing director at Union Industries, said: “10 years of success for any business is a major milestone, but 52 years of business and for 10 of those, the most profitable ones, to be as an Employee-Owned Trust is remarkable.

“Although we have always benefited from a committed workforce, becoming employee-owned has further empowered the team; everyone now also has an added financial incentive as a result of an annual tax-free bonus and the Employee Council ensures everyone is involved.”

The firm has also achieved record levels of revenue and profit since becoming employee owned, with profit lifting from £130,000 in the 2013/2014 financial year to £2.4m in 2023/2024.

Under the Employee Ownership scheme, every employee is able to buy into the business at an annual dealing day, while new starters receive shares after 12 months of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it was first formed out of a shed in 1972 by Mr schofield, Union Industries began life as a tarpaulin manufacturer.

After just a year, Mr Schofield acquired 200-year-old York-based business, Ralph Ellerker, which had served the rural community since 1795 as cover makers, saddlers and rope and twine merchants.

Former model Mrs Schofield joined her husband in the business in 1973.

Ellerkers was eventually absorbed into Union Industries through its newly refurbished factories in 1991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Union Industries announced that it had won a contract with UK cereal brand, Weetabix.

The brand initially approached Union Industries in 2023 to “maintain and elevate” hygiene standards at its site at Burton Latimer near Kettering.

It then expanded its partnership by installing a further six doors around its facilities, including Burton Latimer and Corby, making eleven Union doors across the two sites in total to date.

The doors were tailored to fit each individual opening, addressing specific challenges such as tight spaces and sloping floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to maintaining hygiene standards, some entries and exits in Weetabix’s production and warehouse areas utilise a two-door solution of airlocks. This system interlinks the doors electronically to allow only one door at a time to be open, preventing the entry of insects, dust, and other foreign bodies.

Speaking at the time, Anthony Brawn, facilities contracts manager at Weetabix, said: “We are proud to partner with Union Industries in maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and operational efficiency across our facilities. The installation of Union's high-speed doors ensures a seamless flow of operations.