The group said the programme is expanding due to “high interest” from the local entrepreneur community.

The free business support scheme, which is run by Shine workspace in Harehills and in partnership with She Business, welcomed its first cohort of 40 in June.

Dawn O'Keefe, co-founder and director of Shine said: "We are really pleased with the ongoing success of our She Can Shine programme and delighted to be able to open it up to even more women from across Leeds."

Entrepreneurs on the scheme will gain access to business workshops, a book club, mentorship scheme, business address and secure post boxes, plus a new coworking space based at Shine.

Businesses which have been running for up to three years are eligible, with the programme encouraging women from LGBTQ+ and lower socio-economic backgrounds to apply.

She Can Shine has so far held events on business viability, finance and branding.