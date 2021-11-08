Leeds search firm Charlton Morris introduces four-day week

After a six-month trial to understand the effects of the shorter week, where employees retain consistent hours and pay, the Leeds-based firm is one of the first in the UK recruitment sector to implement the change for all current and future employees as part of its wider package.

Rebecca Cook, head of people at Charlton Morris, said: “The past 18 months has given us time to reflect on how we can become the company we want to be. Alongside our newly refreshed vision ‘to change the way the world sees recruitment, through offering our people and our customers the best possible experience,’ we are adjusting our focus to what keeps our people motivated. By encouraging a healthy work/life balance with the security of the same career opportunities.”

During the 2019/20 financial year, the company achieved a £9.2m turnover, placing over 470 candidates. It employs 93 people at its Leeds headquarters with additional consultants based all over the UK.

The move to a four-day week follows in the footsteps of supermarket giant Morrisons, which introduced a four-day week to around 1,500 full-time staff at its Yorkshire head office in 2020.

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post at the time, a Morrisons spokesman said the aim was to modernise its ways of working, make the business a more attractive place to work, and support its stores which are also open at the weekend.

Other Yorkshire firms to introduce a four-day week include Modo25, a hybrid digital marketing and advertising technology firm, based in Leeds.

Owner John Readman told The Yorkshire Post in 2019 that he hoped to attract staff from rival firms in London by offering his staff a four-day working week on a full-time salary and London wages.

