Leeds security firm First Response Group commended at Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2024

First Response Group received a ‘highly commended’ accolade in the mid-sized business of the year category at the prestigious Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2024, sponsored by Blick Rothenberg.

Judges recognised FRG’s impressive growth, dedication to employee welfare, and innovative approach to security and facilities management.

Founded in 2007 by Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, First Response Group has grown from humble beginnings in a small office above a Leeds internet café into a thriving business with over 700 employees. The firm hopes to reach £150m annual revenue by 2030.

First Response Group’s CEO Simon Alderson, director and cofounder Edgar Chibaka, director and cofounder Jamal Tahlil.

Simon Alderson, chief executive at First Response Group, said: “Our journey has been about more than business growth, it’s also been about making a positive impact on our industry, our employees and our clients. Receiving the ‘highly commended’ award at the British Business Excellence Awards is an honour that reflects the hard work of our entire team.