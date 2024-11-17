Leeds security firm First Response Group commended at Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2024

A Leeds-based security provider has been recognised at a prestigious national awards event.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 17th Nov 2024, 11:45 GMT

First Response Group received a ‘highly commended’ accolade in the mid-sized business of the year category at the prestigious Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2024, sponsored by Blick Rothenberg.

Judges recognised FRG’s impressive growth, dedication to employee welfare, and innovative approach to security and facilities management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in 2007 by Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, First Response Group has grown from humble beginnings in a small office above a Leeds internet café into a thriving business with over 700 employees. The firm hopes to reach £150m annual revenue by 2030.

First Response Group’s CEO Simon Alderson, director and cofounder Edgar Chibaka, director and cofounder Jamal Tahlil.First Response Group’s CEO Simon Alderson, director and cofounder Edgar Chibaka, director and cofounder Jamal Tahlil.
First Response Group’s CEO Simon Alderson, director and cofounder Edgar Chibaka, director and cofounder Jamal Tahlil.

Simon Alderson, chief executive at First Response Group, said: “Our journey has been about more than business growth, it’s also been about making a positive impact on our industry, our employees and our clients. Receiving the ‘highly commended’ award at the British Business Excellence Awards is an honour that reflects the hard work of our entire team.

“As we continue to expand and innovate, this recognition fuels our mission to lead the way in setting new standards for excellence and responsibility within the security and facilities management sectors.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice