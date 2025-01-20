Areas in the North have the best prospects for house price growth in England this year – with Leeds cited as one of the cities most likely to see above-average rises in value this year.

New analysis from Zoopla, one of the UK’s leading property websites, has placed Leeds as second only to Newcastle as the English location with the best chance of house price growth in 2025.

It said many areas in the South are still adjusting to the impact of higher mortgage rates on costlier properties.

Zoopla’s analysis is based on a range of indicators including the affordability of homes, how quickly property is selling, how much asking prices are being cut to attract demand and how many homes have been on the market for more than six months.

An aerial view of recently built and under construction homes at the Skelton Lake development on September 12, 2024 in Leeds, England. House prices are expected to rise across Yorkshire this year (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

These factors have been collated and ranked across 120 postal areas of the UK to create an overall ranking of the areas with the best prospects for 2025.

Housing markets in Scotland lead the rankings in the UK, accounting for nine out of the top ten slots. The overall leader is the Motherwell postal area in Scotland, where house prices average at £129,000 and are already increasing by an above average rate of 3.8 per cent. The top five UK housing markets are in Eastern Scotland, in and around Glasgow covering Motherwell, Glasgow, Paisley, Falkirk and Kirkcaldy postal areas.

A Zoopla spokesperson said: “House prices in Scotland are among the cheapest in the UK compared to incomes, while homes are generally faster to sell in Scotland as the system for selling homes is different. However, removing time to sell from the ranking criteria still sees areas in Scotland taking eight out of the ten places in the top ten table.”

Newcastle is tenth on the UK list, followed by Leeds in 11th.

Zoopla said that markets in Northern England have the best prospects for price growth in 2025, thanks to housing affordability typically sitting below the national average level, creating headroom for price rises provided local economies grow and create jobs.

In the national table, Sheffield is 21st, Bradford 35th and Halifax 39th, while Wakefield placed at 41 and Harrogate at 43. Also in the top half of the table is the Darlington postcode at 55 and Hull at 57.

However, in the bottom half of the 120 postal areas are Doncaster (63), Huddersfield at 70 and York at 80.

The areas with the lowest rankings for 2025 are found in inner London and across Southern England. Central, South West, North West and West London sit at the bottom of the rankings, due to longer sales times and average house prices over £635,000. This is more than double the UK average and higher than the London average price (£535,000).

Richard Donnell, Executive Director at Zoopla, said: “The housing market returned to growth in 2024 with more sales and higher prices as mortgage rates fell.

"We expect average UK house prices to increase by 2.5 per cent in 2025.

"Our analysis of key local market indicators reveals the areas where there is scope for increased numbers of home moves and house prices to increase at an above-average rate over 2025. While the outlook is best in Scotland and Northern England, there is a spread right across the UK reflecting the demand for and affordability of homes.

“Home values are likely to rise at a lower rate in areas towards the bottom of the rankings. Value for money is slowly returning to the London property market after a decade of below-average growth so while many London areas are towards the bottom of the rankings the prospects in London are much improved on those over recent years.