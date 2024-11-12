Leeds shop granted alcohol licence despite objections from nearby homeowners

A shop has been granted a premises licence after agreeing to measures to help prevent problem drinking.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections were raised by poeple in Meanwood after a new store on Green Road applied to sell alcohol from 6am-11pm.

Leeds City Council received 11 letters from nearby householders who feared the licence would fuel anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors pointed out that Meanwood Convenience Store was near Waitrose and Aldi supermarkets, where alcohol is already on sale.

Green Road shops, Meanwood, Google image.

One wrote: “This area in Meanwood does not need any more access to substances which affect the health and welfare of residents.”

Another said there was already a problem with street drinkers gathering in the nearby shopping precinct.

They said: “Encouraging people to drink at all hours throughout the day can only exacerbate these problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A licensing report said an agreement had been reached between the applicant, Aaditya Ltd., and West Yorkshire Police over crime prevention measures.

Premises supervisor Taru Pahwa said he already had more than ten years’ experience running an off-licence in Harrrogate.

Addressing the objectors, he said: “I understand your concerns. All I can say is we will be working with you. We’ll be listening to you.”

Mr Pahwa said the shop did not plan to open from 6am.

The premises would operate with a “challenge 25” policy and keep records of refusals to serve customers with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A licensing sub-committee granted the licence at a hearing on Tuesday (November 12).

Permission was granted on condition that the name of the shop would contain no reference to alcohol.