Leeds shop granted alcohol licence despite objections from nearby homeowners
Objections were raised by poeple in Meanwood after a new store on Green Road applied to sell alcohol from 6am-11pm.
Leeds City Council received 11 letters from nearby householders who feared the licence would fuel anti-social behaviour.
Objectors pointed out that Meanwood Convenience Store was near Waitrose and Aldi supermarkets, where alcohol is already on sale.
One wrote: “This area in Meanwood does not need any more access to substances which affect the health and welfare of residents.”
Another said there was already a problem with street drinkers gathering in the nearby shopping precinct.
They said: “Encouraging people to drink at all hours throughout the day can only exacerbate these problems.”
A licensing report said an agreement had been reached between the applicant, Aaditya Ltd., and West Yorkshire Police over crime prevention measures.
Premises supervisor Taru Pahwa said he already had more than ten years’ experience running an off-licence in Harrrogate.
Addressing the objectors, he said: “I understand your concerns. All I can say is we will be working with you. We’ll be listening to you.”
Mr Pahwa said the shop did not plan to open from 6am.
The premises would operate with a “challenge 25” policy and keep records of refusals to serve customers with alcohol.
A licensing sub-committee granted the licence at a hearing on Tuesday (November 12).
Permission was granted on condition that the name of the shop would contain no reference to alcohol.
Mr Pahwa agreed that alcohol would not be promoted on window displays or the shop front, and that customers would be discouraged from drinking outside.
