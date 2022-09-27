Leeds single mum launches 'chuffing tasty' Yorkshire Sausage Company brand with Heck

Elisia Proctor launched the Yorkshire Sausage Company after approaching her employer at Heck Food with the idea of creating a more affordable range of sausages, which appeal to children while still being healthy.

“I don't have loads of money - I'm a single parent to two little girls, and it was always a big thing for me to have something that I can afford and that the kids like that still tastes good,” said Ms Proctor.

"But it's not just for people like me, I don't just want this to be aimed at single parents that don't have a lot of money - everybody is struggling at the minute, and if you can buy a really nice sausage at £2 a pack that can only help.

Single mum Elisia Proctor launches a chuffin’ tasty sausage offering great food at a pocket-friendly price. She is pictured with children Nellie and Florence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I struggled with living before the crisis - so the crisis just stumped me, and that’s why I’ve got so much passion in it really - because I know I'm not the only one - and there's a lot of people worse off than me.”

The company’s slogan, “Chuffin Tasty”, is in keeping with Ms Proctor’s desire to give the brand its own tone of voice, firmly rooted in Yorkshire.

“It's a brand for me, because I'm a Yorkshire girl,” said Ms Proctor.

The sausage is intended to be smoother, and therefore more appealing to children, but also healthier than other, similar priced sausages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are several budget sausages out there made with imported meat and all manner of fillers, and I wanted to do better,” said Ms Proctor.

“I want to feed my kids good food that everyone can afford – but I also want to know where our food has come from.”

“Our sausages are 42 per cent pork, made from high quality cuts, with sustainably sourced yellow split pea crumb added, which is full of protein, iron and fibre, making it a far healthier alternative while allowing for a smoother texture.”

The Yorkshire Sausage Company’s sausages are also gluten, soya, and dairy free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sausages come in recyclable packaging, something Ms Proctor felt was important when creating the product.

“A lot of other retails packaging is not recyclable at all - especially plastic,” she said.

“I think we should be making a conscious effort - and the kids are learning about that sort of stuff at school - so we should be recycling and teaching and looking after the planet a bit more.”

Ms Proctor is also hoping to build an online following around the brand which will enable her to offer help and tips to those struggling with money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just about savvy living - because that's what I've had to do for years,” she said.

“We're trying to do meals and recipe ideas, which will all be on our website.

“But it's not just the food - it's the lifestyle and days out for your kids and school uniforms, just to help people out.

“I’m in a good place now to be able to share my experiences, so I thought rather than not saying anything, I can help other people out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Proctor noted how her own background had not only informed what she now does, but was a key part of her personality of which she was hugely proud.

“I grew up in a council house, and I still live in one, I'm not ashamed of that,” she said.