Leeds takeaway sells 1,500 'Willy Wonka' style Leeds United ticket giveaway boxes in just three days

A Leeds takeaway is in demand from Leeds United fans after launching a ‘Willy Wonka’ style giveaway of tickets.

Pizza Pizza – headed by store owner Junaid Hussain, 26 – has three branches across the city.

The popular takeaway recently became a sponsor of Leeds United and were given pairs of tickets by the club.

Finc Social, the marketing agency leading this campaign, told the Yorkshire Post the business decided to giveaway the tickets in a ‘Willy Wonka’ golden ticket style competition.

Every time an order is placed for the ‘LUFC Munch Box’ – which contains a range of items from a burger to chicken tikka – fans have the chance to get their hands on tickets.

The spokesperson said: “Basically, we sponsored Leeds United at the start of the season which is a massive step for the shop as it was a huge out-going but they've seen rapid growth over the last year.

“So off the back of the sponsorship we decided to launch an "LUFC Munchbox" and do a Willy Wonka style giveaway with the Leeds Game tickets we were allocated from the club after becoming their official sponsor.”

Within a few hours on day one of the giveaway, all three of the branches sold out.

Since then, 1,500 of the boxes have been sold throughout Leeds with fans clambering to get their hands on a pair of tickets.

The takeaway is set to give out a pair of tickets to each Championship game for Leeds United this season.