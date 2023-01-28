A Yorkshire talent agency is celebrating after one of its actor’s films was nominated for an Oscar.

James Martin is represented by the Leeds-based YAFTA Talent Agency and is the star of An Irish Goodbye.

The film, which is set in Northern Ireland and follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death, has been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Charlotte Armitage, founder and managing director of the agency said: “We are absolutely thrilled for James. When we initially saw the casting call for the film, we knew he would be perfect for the role, so for people now to see his phenomenal talent in an Oscar nominated film is fantastic news and a real inspiration for so many others.”

Charlotte Armitage of the YAFTA talent agency, based in Leeds. Picture: Bailey and Mitchell Photography

Martin, who has Down’s Syndrome, told Channel 4 News this week that he “burst out crying” after being informed the short film had been nominated for an Oscar.

Martin, who plays Lorcan, found out the film had been nominated while on holiday in Spain with his parents.

He said: “You see when you go to Spain, in a shopping centre, and you burst out crying your eyes out with your mum and my dad beside you. I just can’t believe it’s gone that far.”

YAFTA also represents actors including NTA winner and Emmerdale star, James Moore, and Coronation Street actor, Liam Bairstow.

Ms Armitage has been a passionate advocate for better representation and treatment of actors with disabilities in the film and TV industry over recent years, including hosting an event with the BBC and calling for all production companies to have a disability ambassador. “I created the YAFTA Academy 10 years ago because there was so little opportunity in the north for quality training in the film and TV sector. The YAFTA Talent Agency was launched shortly after, and I set out to create an agency that would represent actors from minority backgrounds and challenge stereotypes and archaic ways of working.