Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust appoints regeneration expert for its Innovation Village

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has appointed regeneration expert Victoria Critchley to lead the development of its five-hectare Innovation Village.

By Ismail Mulla
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:45 pm

Ms Critchley joins the trust from Associated British Ports, the owner and operator of 21 ports with a landholding of more than 4,000 hectares.

The trust is building two new ospitals at the Leeds General Infirmary site, which will release surplus estate for regeneration.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

She said: “The Innovation Village represents a unique opportunity for the NHS and North of England and will be a catalyst for the regeneration of Leeds city centre.

Regeneration expert Victoria Critchley.

"It is a hugely exciting project and I’m looking forward to working with our partners at Leeds City Council and Leeds universities to realise the potential of this significant site.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS TrustLeedsLeeds General InfirmaryLeeds City CouncilNHS