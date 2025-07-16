Leeds tech consultancy dials up diagnostics for The Christie with digital test ordering

Leeds-based tech consultancy, Aire Logic, has worked with The Christie NHS Foundation Trust to successfully deploy digital test ordering across its in-patient departments trust-wide. In doing so, the Greater Manchester cancer specialist is believed to be the only NHS trust in the country to have rolled out a bespoke Order Comms system that can effectively manage such specialist and unique needs.

As Europe’s largest single-site cancer centre and the UK’s first accredited comprehensive cancer centre, the scope was too complex for an ‘out of the box’ solution. Working as a blended team alongside Aire Logic, the trust’s engineers have now enabled some 300,000 tests and procedures to be electronically processed since implementation began.

With any delays to diagnostic and treatment pathways for cancer patients being a critical concern, this development has been one of The Christie’s biggest digital transformation ambitions to-date. Also a significant milestone as the government pledges an additional 4 million NHS scans, tests and procedures over the next five years.

“Our clinical teams can now order any diagnostic tests instantly - eliminating the obvious delays, bottlenecks and errors that can occur relying on paper-based systems,” says Alistair Reid-Pearson, CIO at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. “There are very many efficiency benefits already being realised but, above all else, it’s part of our commitment to continuously improving the patient journey and experience for those facing a daunting cancer diagnosis.”

Order Comms is live on the majority of wards and accessible to 3,000 users covering specialisms including pathology, imaging and bloodworks. The final departments - Proton Therapy and Theatres - were on-boarded in June 2025 and the ability to request, collect and track test results is leading to improved communication and transparency, more robust audit trails and a better understanding of multidisciplinary decision-making.

“The agile way in which we’ve delivered this project has meant little disruption throughout the deployment. By consulting clinicians and specialists from the outset we were able to reiterate rapidly. Gaining valuable insights from real users helped us to validate assumptions, identify challenge points and prioritise future enhancements,” says Suzi Lomax, principal consultant and lead delivery manager at Aire Logic.

“The Christie’s technical teams are always forward-thinking and adept at pivoting to ensure they get the best possible project outcomes and the approach we’ve taken here can be refined for future large clinical system delivery. This adaptability will be especially important as The Christie commits to a revised long term digital strategy encompassing EPR. We hope to continue to fulfil an important role in supporting clinical teams in optimising such solutions in the most resourceful way possible.”

