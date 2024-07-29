The study tour offered an opportunity for Government Ministers and officials from Barbados to meet with multiple government departments and organisations which are involved in implementing and supporting the development of the UK’s vision for Artificial Intelligence across public services.

Following a dinner hosted by Hippo Co founders Adam Lewis and Liz Whitefield, the firm hosted a full day of talks and roundtables discussing how AI is currently used in public services and the potential for the future.

The dinner was also attended by Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire and Richard Corbidge, chief digital information officer a the Departnemrn for Work and Pensions.

Leeds-based tech consultancy Hippo has hosted government officials from Barbados on their UK tour of AI capability, facilitated by the Global Government Forum.

Mr Corbridge said: “Cross government collaboration is key to digital transformation in the UK, being able to do this across the globe and share learning has been a superb experience, doing it in West Yorkshire through the lens of devolution and with Leeds as a great place to work in digital added still more to the rich and rewarding conversation.

Core themes that were explored during the visit include harnessing AI to improve public services, the upskilling of civil servants, and creating a standardised approach to AI infrastructure and data sharing.

Donna Cadogan, Head of the Public Service and Cabinet Secretary - Government of Barbados, said: “We came to see living examples of what Barbados needs to do to move from a place of using a paper-based government service to become digitally enabled.

