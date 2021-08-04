Leeds technology firm Meeow aims to expand in US after gaining investment

Meeow was founded in Yorkshire during the COVID-19 pandemic by Chris Rabbitt and Simon Glenn (on the left)

The firm, which launched its online business networking platform in May 2020, is looking to raise £1m to support the next phase of product development and expansion of its team.

Meeow was established in Leeds during the Covid-19 pandemic, after co-founders Chris Rabbitt, and Simon Glenn, noticed that small business owners were rapidly losing business when face-to-face networking stopped.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, the firm’s platform attracted three high-profile investors who provided the capital to support Meeow’s expansion across the UK and US.

Simon Glenn, co-founder of Meeow said: “For me, it's all about the community and the value we bring to them. We’re not opening another round to raise funds for our gain, we are all about what more we can do for our Meeowists.

"Meeow users are really happy with the platform we've built for them, but we know that to be a successful tech firm you must continue to innovate and respond to the changing needs of your users.

“We really can't wait to launch some of the amazing features we've got coming up in the next couple of quarters thanks to the previous investment.”

Chris Craig-Wood, Greg Gormley and Nigel Ashfield invested a combined total of £110,000 earlier this year.