Leeds telecommunications firm Filtronic to report 'significant' growth in profits
The company, which designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, space and telecoms infrastructure markets, has posted a positive trading update ahead of reporting its interim results for the six months ending November 30.
In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: “The group expects to report a strong set of results for the period with significant growth in revenue and profits.
"Customer demand remains robust with the second half benefitting from pull-forward of customer orders. Consequently, the board now expects to deliver stronger results for the full year than current market expectations.”
Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted with the continued momentum that we have achieved and look forward to focussing on delivering these increased expectations over the remainder of the year."
Shares in the company rose seven per cent in early Monday morning trading following the announcement.
Filtronic was founded by Leeds University professor David Rhodes in the 1970s.
Last month, it announced it is adding a new engineering design centre at the Cambridge Science Park.
