Leeds to host UK’s largest LegalTech event outside London as sector booms in the region by 50%

Leeds is gearing up to welcome hundreds of Legal and Tech professionals tomorrow, as it hosts the fourth annual LegalTech in Leeds Conference - now the largest LegalTech event outside of London.

Set to take place on April 24 at Cloth Hall Court, Leeds, the 2025 conference comes at a time of extraordinary growth for the region’s LegalTech sector, which has seen a 50% increase in LegalTech firms between 2023 and 2024, according to a new report from Whitecap Consulting.

The event, themed “People & Technology,” will spotlight how digital innovation is transforming the legal sector while keeping human experience at its core. This year’s agenda will delve into the practical ways individuals and organisations can collaborate to deliver more efficient, accessible, and forward-thinking legal services. With hundreds of attendees expected, it’s set to be a landmark gathering of legal professionals, lawyers, tech professionals, entrepreneurs, academics and policymakers.

The conference is the flagship event of the LegalTech in Leeds initiative, which launched in 2022 and has since become a cornerstone of the UK’s regional LegalTech ecosystem. In just three years, the initiative has created a vibrant community through over 60 events, engaging 4,000+ professionals from across legal and tech industries.

Notably, the initiative has achieved near gender parity in speaker and attendee representation, established relationships with all five law schools in Leeds, and attracted support from 23 cross-sector partners including law firms, tech providers, universities, and public bodies.

“The LegalTech in Leeds Conference is more than just an event - it’s a catalyst for innovation, connection, and collaboration,” said Julian Wells, Director at Whitecap Consulting.

“I’m proud of the role LegalTech in Leeds has played in helping the region cement its reputation as a hub of legal and technological advancement, whilst also playing its part in the UK’s growing and increasingly prominent LegalTech sector. The success of LegalTech in Leeds has been driven by our commitment to collaboration within the region, and we’ve also built a growing network of national partners, including LawtechUK, the Ministry of Justice, and the Department for Business & Trade.

"We believe this ongoing work is helping accelerate awareness and adoption of digital solutions in the legal sector while creating opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs to engage with established firms.”

LegalTech in Leeds and its annual conference are supported by sponsors and partners including BPP, Bruntwood SciTech, Calls9, Clio, Katchr, LawtechUK, Leeds City Council, Leeds Law Society, Leeds Trinity University, LegalGeek, LegalTechTalk, Matterbee, PEXA, Quiss, rradar, University of Law, University of Leeds, Walker Morris, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The region is currently home to some of the UK’s most prominent law firms - with 36% of the country’s top 25 firms operating in the area - generating a combined revenue of £3.1 billion.The recently published report, created by Whitecap Consulting, reveals data and insights including:

There has been a 50% increase in LegalTech firms across the region from 2023 to 2024.

The LegalTech sector in Leeds is expected to create over 1,800 new jobs by 2025.

LegalTech in Leeds has now hosted over 60 events, attracting more than 4,000 attendees from the legal and technology sectors.

LegalTech in Leeds is set to host the fourth annual LegalTech in Leeds Conference - the largest LegalTech event outside of London - which last year attracted over 400 sign-ups.

LegalTech in Leeds has established strategic relationships with all 5 of the law schools in Leeds city centre.

LegalTech in Leeds events achieved almost 50:50 male:female representation across speakers and sign-ups in 2024.

LegalTech in Leeds is supported by 23 sponsors/partners, spanning law firms, tech providers, universities, and public sector bodies.

Ed Whiting OBE, Chief Executive, Leeds City Council said: “A vibrant, dynamic engine of UK growth, Leeds is home to one of the largest centres for financial, legal and professional services outside London… LegalTech in Leeds provides a blueprint for how successful cross-sector collaboration can create the opportunities, jobs, and industries of the future.

"Through our shared vision, we have fostered a thriving, open, and inclusive community across Leeds and the wider region, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come. We offer our thanks to Julian, Chloe and the Whitecap team for their great work building the ‘Legal Tech in Leeds’ community. I am incredibly excited to join Leeds City Council at such a pivotal time.

"The energy and ambition within this city are clear to see, and the LegalTech sector is a prime example of this. This report highlights the remarkable achievements of our collaborative approach and underscores Leeds’ position as a leading hub for innovation. I am confident that by continuing to work together we can unlock significant long-term growth potential for the city, and I am keen to listen and work with the firms and people who will make that happen.”

Beth Fellner, Director, LawtechUK said: “I would like to congratulate LegalTech in Leeds. This report showcases how lawtechs are increasingly built and funded outside of London. We are excited to support and follow the innovation driven by Leeds and other regional hubs. As generative AI changes the face of law, tech, and work, it is inspiring to see so many intelligent and caring professionals pour their ideas into this field.

"Reports like this help track and understand our growth and trajectory over the next one, five, and 10 years. To get an idea of what lawtech will look like, first, you must understand where we are now - this report is a great place to start.”

The LegalTech in Leeds Conference 2025, will take place on 24th April at Cloth Hall Court in Leeds city centre, the conference presents an opportunity for professionals across the legal and tech industries to come together, exchange ideas and shape the future of LegalTech.