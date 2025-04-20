Leeds Trinity University secures funding for first Knowledge Transfer Partnership with addiction recovery charity
Leeds Trinity University has secured funding for its first Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the charity Recovery Connections, a substance use recovery organisation based in Middlesbrough.
The funding was secured through the University’s Centre for Addiction Recovery Research, run by David Best, the Professor of Addiction Recovery, and Dr Arun Sondhi, Associate Professor in Addiction Recovery at Leeds Trinity University.
Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) are Government-funded initiatives, led by Innovate UK, which are designed to apply academic knowledge to solve business challenges.
KTPs are a three-way collaboration between a university, a company or non-profit organisation and a graduate or postgraduate who is supervised by both the university and organisation.
The KTP marks the start of a two-year project which aims to improve the lives of people in addiction recovery and other marginalised groups.
It is part of a project to build a network of Inclusive Recovery Cities, with the goal of improving community connections and wellbeing through events celebrating recovery and challenging stigma.
Professor David Best said: “This is the culmination of a long and fruitful partnership built on shared goals and values.
"This project will both enhance the partnership and provide the essential evidence base for a positive social movement for change, health equity and inclusion.
"Additionally, it will train and support a specialist in both community engagement and research coordination within one of the key lived experience recovery organisations in the UK.”
There are now 32 Inclusive Recovery Cities around the world, of which there are 10 in England, 14 in the Balkan region and two in the US, with plans for more to join the project.
A spokesman said: “Middlesbrough was the first city to become one, which underpins the efforts of Recovery Connections as the organisation at the forefront of addiction recovery in England.
"A KTP between Leeds Trinity University and Recovery Connections will solidify this longstanding collaboration and further expand the reach and awareness of the Inclusive Recovery Cities initiative, using evidence-based interventions.”
Professor Philip Hodgson, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Education at Leeds Trinity University said: “It is a huge achievement for the university to gain its first KTP and we are proud to be working with Recovery Connections on this vitally important project.
"Not only will the charity itself be provided with a vehicle for future growth, but this project is key to addressing one of the Government’s key priorities outlined in the UK Drug Strategy, From Harm to Hope.
"Its economic and societal impact is paramount and it will have a significant impact, in the North-East in particular.”
Professor Claire Newhouse, Dean of External Engagement and Impact at Leeds Trinity University said: “I’m delighted that the university’s first ever KTP will be with our partner, Recovery Connections. It will be exciting to see the project shape this charity and help them develop their work even further, strengthening their position in addiction recovery across the nation and also internationally.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.