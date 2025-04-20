Leeds Trinity University secures funding for first Knowledge Transfer Partnership with addiction recovery charity

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Trinity University has secured funding for its first Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the charity Recovery Connections, a substance use recovery organisation based in Middlesbrough.

The funding was secured through the University’s Centre for Addiction Recovery Research, run by David Best, the Professor of Addiction Recovery, and Dr Arun Sondhi, Associate Professor in Addiction Recovery at Leeds Trinity University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) are Government-funded initiatives, led by Innovate UK, which are designed to apply academic knowledge to solve business challenges.

Library image of the opening of Leeds Trinity University's City Campus. Leeds Trinity University has secured funding for its first Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the charity Recovery Connections, a peer-led, substance use recovery organisation based in Middlesbrough. (Photo by Leeds Trinity University)

KTPs are a three-way collaboration between a university, a company or non-profit organisation and a graduate or postgraduate who is supervised by both the university and organisation.

The KTP marks the start of a two-year project which aims to improve the lives of people in addiction recovery and other marginalised groups.

It is part of a project to build a network of Inclusive Recovery Cities, with the goal of improving community connections and wellbeing through events celebrating recovery and challenging stigma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Best said: “This is the culmination of a long and fruitful partnership built on shared goals and values.

"This project will both enhance the partnership and provide the essential evidence base for a positive social movement for change, health equity and inclusion.

"Additionally, it will train and support a specialist in both community engagement and research coordination within one of the key lived experience recovery organisations in the UK.”

There are now 32 Inclusive Recovery Cities around the world, of which there are 10 in England, 14 in the Balkan region and two in the US, with plans for more to join the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Middlesbrough was the first city to become one, which underpins the efforts of Recovery Connections as the organisation at the forefront of addiction recovery in England.

"A KTP between Leeds Trinity University and Recovery Connections will solidify this longstanding collaboration and further expand the reach and awareness of the Inclusive Recovery Cities initiative, using evidence-based interventions.”

Professor Philip Hodgson, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Education at Leeds Trinity University said: “It is a huge achievement for the university to gain its first KTP and we are proud to be working with Recovery Connections on this vitally important project.

"Not only will the charity itself be provided with a vehicle for future growth, but this project is key to addressing one of the Government’s key priorities outlined in the UK Drug Strategy, From Harm to Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its economic and societal impact is paramount and it will have a significant impact, in the North-East in particular.”