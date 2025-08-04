Leeds 'uniquely positioned' to play leading role in North's FinTech drive, says council boss

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Whiting has made the remarks as part of a new report which has found FinTech businesses are worth £5bn a year and rising to the North’s economy, new research has suggested. The report by Whitecap Consulting forecasts that the sector – covering technology linked to financial services work – will be worth £6bn a year to the region’s economy by 2030.

Mr Whiting was quoted in the report as saying: “The significant growth in Leeds FinTech highlights the city’s deep talent pool and uniquely collaborative business community. With the Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms for Financial Services and with institutions like the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the National Wealth Fund all based here, Leeds is uniquely positioned to lead the way and build a modern, tech-enabled Northern Square Mile.”

He said Leeds’ financial services sector has the potential to create 50,000 new jobs over the next decade.

Leeds can play a leading role in the North's FinTech drive, says the council's chief executive. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin added: “FinTech is at the heart of our financial services sector, helping to drive growth here in West Yorkshire. That strength is gaining increasing recognition and the Chancellor’s recent announcement on the Leeds Reforms, made in the heart of the North, is a major vote of confidence in the Northern Square Mile.

"As set out in this report, we aren’t just a centre of success – West Yorkshire and the wider north is the future of FinTech and financial services in the UK.”

The new report finds the North to have close to 400 FinTech firms employing nearly 20,000 people, generating £1.5 billion of Gross Value Added (GVA) to the northern economy. It estimates the total FinTech workforce of the region to be almost 70,000 people, when FinTech roles within the financial and tech sector firms are included.

The report proposes five ‘big ideas’ to accelerate the growth of the sector, including proposing pan-northern initiatives including a FinTech Accelerator, FinTech Investment Fund, FinTech Innovation Challenge, FinTech Placements Programme, and Financial Services Reskilling Programme.

Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, said: “The UK is an international leader in financial innovation, holding a 10 per cent share of the global FinTech market. In 2024, UK FinTech attracted $3.6 billion in investment, maintaining its position as the second-largest FinTech investment market globally, and remaining Europe’s top destination by a considerable margin.

“A defining characteristic of this FinTech strength is the breadth and depth of our regional ecosystems, and across the country, high-growth firms are driving innovation, creating jobs, and delivering real-world impact.”