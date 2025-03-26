Leeds United: 'Giant Daniel Farke on Trinity Leeds roof' nominated for PR Stunt of The Year
Leeds-based PR agency Umpf has been shortlisted for ten awards at next week's annual PR Moment Awards in Manchester. It has the most nominations from all agencies across the North of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Last May, Umpf created a 294-square-metre portrait of Daniel Farke on the glass dome of Trinity Leeds to celebrate Leeds United reaching the Championship Play-Off Final.
The campaign, which made national media headlines, has been shortlisted for PR Stunt of the Year.
The agency's work has also been nominated in categories including Best Use of Content, Best Use of Creativity, Event of the Year and Best Retail Campaign.
Adrian Johnson, MD of Umpf said: "It's been a huge team effort and I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done for our clients - to be leading the nominations across the North of England and beyond is testament to the creativity and hard work of my colleagues.
"The nominations include campaigns ranging from recipe book creations, a Gavin & Stacey Christmas activation, a Taylor Swift fan event to, more locally, our PR stunt for Trinity Leeds last May where we created a massive monochrome portrait of the Leeds United manager on the shopping centre's glass dome roof."
The finals take place at Manchester Hall on April 3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.