Leeds United sponsor Hisense sees 'lots of space for growth' after surpassing £300m revenue target

The British arm of the Chinese technology giant launched in this country in 2012 with an initial focus in this country on selling fridges. But in the years since it has substantially expanded its product range including offering state-of-the-art televisions.

In its recently published annual results for 2023, the company recorded revenue of £300.4m, 25 per cent on 2022. Profit stood at £2.3m, 43 per cent higher than the previous year.

The British operation is a small cog in a much bigger wheel, with Hisense having around 100,000 employees globally, a turnover of almost $30bn and its own vast research and development centres across the world.

Howard Grindrod, vice president of Hisense UK, says the company can continue with its rapid growth

Meeting The Yorkshire Post at the company’s impressive new offices and showroom at the White Rose Office Park, vice-president Howard Grindrod said the UK operation is already on course to beat the 2023 revenue figure in 2024 and sees further growth on the horizon.

"I wouldn’t want to put a number on it but we have lots of space for growth because we have new product ranges coming in,” he said.

The Yorkshire team now involves 95 direct employees. Mr Grindrod said the UK business started with just “five or six of us” and has grown in stages, with a major change coming in 2018 following the acquisition of Slovenian business Gorenje.

"It was very strong in cooking, laundry and dishwashers. Since then we have been able to grow our range of products which gives us a full base of major domestic appliances. Plus we’ve been able to grow our TV business really quite dramatically.”

Another key element of Hisense’s growth in the UK and around the world has been high-profile sports sponsorship deals. It has previously backed Red Bull in Formula 1, as well as being an ongoing partner of the football World Cup and Euros. In recent seasons it has also been a sponsor of Leeds United.

Mr Grindrod said: "It shows our retail partners that the corporation globally is very serious about its journey to be a global brand. We are a company of scale but are developing the brands in different territories at a different rate.

"When you see your brand around the perimeter of a major event it is fantastic.”

The deals have also allowed him to attend some memorable sporting occasions in recent years but has something of a confession to make on that score.

"I must admit I’m not a big football supporter; my friends who are hate me!

"But I have to say the standout was the Euros at Wembley which was just a rollercoaster and I have to say the Women’s Euros final was incredibly special.

"We’ve been very happy to support Leeds United. It was something we wanted to do because of the proximity to the office. We wanted to support our local team. It has been great working with them.”

The company’s showroom – which is aimed at visiting retail partners rather than the general public – highlights the growing range of premium Hisense products on the market, including ovens, washing machines and dishwashers. The latter two products have versions that are capable of ‘talking’ to each other about the washing they are doing while ovens have touchscreens and connected app usage.

Mr Grindrod said: “Our objective is to have 10 per cent brand share in all those areas. We want to get the company into balance so you as a consumer see the Hisense brand and your recognition is that we make TVs, we make every major domestic appliance that you would want in your home.”

While political relations between the UK and China have grown considerably more frosty over the past decade, Mr Grindrod said the situation is not having an impact on the business.

"We are a Chinese-owned business, it is a privately-owned business and the whole ethos of the company is to be regionally based. The European headquarters is in Slovenia and we employ over 10,000 people in Europe."

He added: "What I’m happiest about is the way all the products have come together over the past two years. The whole business has worked very hard to get the product line up right. What we have got now is a fantastic range of products and we are in a position where we are able to evolve.”

Hisense is also developing products in areas such as electric car screen technology, heat pumps and air conditioning.

Mr Grindrod accepts the comparison when The Yorkshire Post raises the example of Apple offering consumers a range of complementary products.

"Apple had their problems when they were evolving. When it all clicked together, it was a mixture of functionality and design. When they grabbed the imagination of the consumer the brand took on a different level of engagement.

"We have built a range of products where we believe the functionality and design complements the range across everything we do. There is a connectivity in terms of the way we design a product down to the way it connects with the internet to make the products easier to use.